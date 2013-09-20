Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

It was no surprise that the Brewers lost Thursday afternoon to the Chicago Cubs 5-1 at Miller Park.

After all, the Brewers have been horrid in day games (17-34) all year. And Thursdays (3-12) haven’t been too kind to them, either.

Manager Ron Roenicke was resting some weary regulars and shortstop Jean Segura was unavailable with a hamstring strain, leading to a more watered-down lineup than usual.

”We’ve been talking about day games for quite a while,“ said Roenicke. ”There’s no answer to it. We didn’t play well last year in day games. The year before, we did play well.

“It’s hard to explain. If it’s a day that a veteran needs a day off, that’s when I usually give it to him because it’s hard to recover and play that day game after a night game. Some of it has to do with that but other organizations do it, also. So, a lot of times we’re facing a team that if they’re resting somebody, they do it that day.”

The way some of the Brewers saw it, however, there was another obstacle to deal with in the loss to the Cubs -- home plate umpire Chad Fairchild. Starting pitcher Kyle Lohse, who struggled through a 100-pitch, five-inning outing, didn’t think he got much help from Fairchild.

“Not a whole lot of it was me,” said Lohse, who allowed seven hits and three runs before exiting. “When you’ve got an umpire that says your grumpy face is going to cost you some strikes, you’ve got issues. I wasn’t as consistent as I wanted to be but I made a lot of really good pitches and I guess I looked funny out there, and wasn’t going to get the calls.”

Lohse said Fairchild made the “grumpy face” comment to catcher Martin Maldonado after Nate Schierholtz ripped into a 3-1 fastball for a two-run homer in the third inning that put the Cubs on top 3-0. Lohse thought Fairchild missed some pitches that got the count to 3-1.

”I’ve been around long enough; you’ve got to make pitches,“ said Lohse. ”The Schierholtz at-bat, there were a couple of pitches that changed the whole complexion of the game, really.

“When you change the count from 1-2 or 2-2, possibly, to 3-1, I‘m not going to walk a guy but I‘m not getting that low, outside corner. I‘m going to challenge the guy and I got beat there. I’ve still got to make a pitch, and he put a good swing on it. That changes the ballgame right there, especially when you’ve got a guy throwing the ball as well as (Chicago starter Jake Arrieta).”

What would have happened had Fairchild made the “grumpy face” comment to Lohse instead of his catcher?

“I wouldn’t have lasted five innings,” said Lohse.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-84

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Cardinals (Shelby Miller, 14-9, 3.01) at Brewers (Johnny Hellweg, 1-4, 8.31)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF/1B Corey Hart visited the Brewers on Wednesday and Thursday while in town to have his knee evaluated by team doctors. Hart has not played this season due to two knee surgeries. A free agent this winter, Hart’s future with the Brewers is uncertain but the team’s longest-tenured member said he’d be willing to take a “hometown discount” in order to remain with the franchise that selected him in the 11th round of the 2000 draft. In nine major league seasons, Hart has 154 home runs and 508 RBI to go along with a .276 batting average. He was making $10 million this season, the last under a three-year extension signed before the 2011 season.

--SS Jean Segura was not in the Brewers’ lineup Thursday, a day after straining his right hamstring while running from third to home. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke wasn’t sure how he would use Segura as the team closes the season with 10 games in 10 days. In his first full major league season, Segura has appeared in a team-leading 145 games (tied with Norichika Aoki) while hitting a team-high .296 with 20 doubles, 10 triples, 12 home runs and 49 RBI. Segura has also stolen a league-leading 44 bases but was batting just .245 since the All-Star break.

--OF Khris Davis was out of the Brewers’ starting lineup again Thursday as he continues to recover from a sore wrist that has limited him to three games since Sept. 4. Manager Ron Roenicke said the rookie, hitting .282 with 10 home runs and 23 RBI, was available to pinch-hit, if needed.

--RHP Johnny Hellweg looks to get back on track after another rough major league outing when he opens a three-game series against the division-leading Cardinals Friday at Miller Park. Hellweg took the loss his last time out, allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings of a 7-3 loss to the Reds last Saturday and in five major league starts, the rookie is 1-4 with an 8.27 ERA and 16 walks in 20 2/3 innings. Friday will be Hellweg’s first career appearance against St. Louis.

--1B Blake Lalli was designated for assignment Thursday by the Milwaukee Brewers. Lalli went 3-for-24 with two RBI and a run scored in 16 games for Milwaukee this season. In 82 games with Triple-A Nashville, Lalli batted .282 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI.

--RHP Josh Ravin was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati Thursday. Ravin was the Reds’ fifth-round draft choice in 2006 but has posted an ERA over 5.00 in each of his past three seasons and is 15-46 overall in 172 minor league appearances. To make room for Ravin on the 40-man roster, the Brewers designated Triple-A Nashville 1B/OF Blake Lalli for assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He struggled with his command and threw a lot of pitches in five innings.” Manager Ron Roenicke, on RHP Kyle Lohse after a 5-1 loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jean Segura (strained right hamstring) was out of the lineup Sept. 19. He is listed as day-to-day but expected to miss at least a few games.

--OF Khris Davis (left wrist) did not play Sept. 19. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder stiffness) faced just one batter Sept. 2 before leaving, and he has been unavailable since. He was playing catch in mid-September but was considered a long way from returning to action.

--2B Rickie Weeks (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 13. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 15. The expected recovery time is four to six months, which gives Weeks enough time to get ready for spring training.

--1B Corey Hart (right knee surgery in January 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He needs surgery on his left knee, and he won’t play this season.

--INF Taylor Green (labral tear and bone spurs in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--1B Mat Gamel (right knee surgery in March 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Kyle Lohse

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Johnny Hellweg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

LHP Michael Gonzalez

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Alfredo Figaro

RHP Donovan Hand

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Jimmy Nelson

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Yuniesky Betancourt

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Juan Francisco

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Logan Schafer

OF Caleb Gindl

OF/INF Sean Halton