Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

The Brewers had their organizational meeting earlier this week to discuss and critique each player and how they might fit in the team plans for 2014 and beyond.

“It was our 40-man roster, and mainly the 25 (man roster),” manager Ron Roenicke said of the players discussed.

Despite the team’s dismal season, during which it fell out of the division race by the end of May, Roenicke said there were some positive things to discuss after the team played better during the second half, using many players called up from the minors.

“Just getting guys back healthy (will) make a huge difference,” said Roenicke. “Obviously, that was the main problem this year, just having our guys on the field. It was mostly the Nos. 3, 4, 5 guys (in the lineup) but also we had some things happen with our starting pitching staff.”

Roenicke referred to losing left fielder Ryan Braun (thumb injury, suspension), third baseman Aramis Ramirez (ongoing knee issues) and first baseman Corey Hart (out for the season with two knee surgeries) for large chunks or all of the season.

Roenicke said there was considerable focus on first base, which became a revolving door after Hart, Mat Gamel and Taylor Green were lost before opening day with various injuries.

“There was definitely discussion on first base, what we can do in-house and what we have to do if we go outside,” he said.

The Brewers, 7-6 losers to St. Louis on Friday, have given newcomer Juan Francisco a chance to show what he can do at first base but he slumped so badly at the plate that Roenicke stopped playing him of late. Hitting coach Johnny Narron has been working with Francisco with hopes of correcting flaws in his approach at the plate.

“He’s got to perform better,” said Roenicke. “We’ve given him a nice opportunity. He is working on some things with Johnny. He’ll be out there some more but he’s probably not going to be out there like he was before.”

Roenicke acknowledged that many players discussed would not have entered the picture if not for the spate of injuries and Braun’s suspension. Players such as second baseman Scooter Gennett have made good impressions and entered the discussion for next season.

”It’s bad because key guys got hurt and some guys might be up here sooner than they’re ready,“ said Roenicke. ”But it’s good because we do get to see these young guys and we are surprised by some of the guys. I‘m surprised. (Gennett) has impressed a lot of people. He’s impressed me a lot.

“We’re winning a lot of ball games (of late) and we’re winning against good teams. When you’re missing all the guys that have gone down, I wasn’t sure how we were going to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-85

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Cardinals (Lance Lynn, 13-10, 4.18) at Brewers (Yovani Gallardo, 11-9, 4.29)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo hopes to change his luck against the Cardinals on Saturday when he starts in game two of a three-game series against St. Louis at Miller Park. In 16 career starts against the Cardinals, Gallardo is 1-10 with a 6.78 ERA including an 0-1 record and 7.15 ERA in two 2013 starts. Since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 16, Gallardo is 3-0 with a 2.29 ERA in six starts.

--SS Jean Segura was out of the starting lineup again Friday as he recovers from a strained right hamstring. Segura suffered the injury trying to score in the first inning Wednesday night against the Cubs and has been improving according to manager Ron Roenicke. Roenicke said he still wanted to get Segura into some games as the season comes to an end but wouldn’t do so unless the young shortstop is at full strength.

--OF Khris Davis did not start but was available to pinch-hit Friday as he tries to get past a nagging wrist injury. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said that the injury has been progressing but Davis still feels it while playing, limiting to pinch-hitting duties for at least a few more days. Davis leads the majors with a .670 slugging percentage since being recalled July 23 to replace the suspended Ryan Braun.

--3B Aramis Ramirez hit his 11th home run of the season and drove in five RBIs in the Brewers’ 7-6 loss to St. Louis on Friday. Ramirez finished the game with three hits and improved to 16-for-41 with five home runs and 17 RBIs against the Cardinals this season. His 350 career home runs as a third baseman rank seventh on the all-time list at that position.

--INF Scooter Gennett snapped an 0-for-14 slump with a fifth-inning single. Even with the slump, Gennett is batting .351 with five home runs and 13 RBIs over his last 40 games. Since Aug. 9, Gennett has a .349 average, which is third-best in the National League during that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We played a really good game and we lost, that’s what I think.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke after a 7-6 loss to St. Louis on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jean Segura (strained right hamstring) was out of the lineup Sept. 19-20. He is listed as day-to-day but is expected to miss at least a few games.

--OF Khris Davis (sore left wrist) did not play Sept. 19 but was available as a pinch hitter Sept 20. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder stiffness) faced just one batter Sept. 2 before leaving, and he has been unavailable since. He was playing catch in mid-September but was considered a long way from returning to action.

--2B Rickie Weeks (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 13. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 15. The expected recovery time is four to six months, which gives Weeks enough time to get ready for spring training.

--1B Corey Hart (right knee surgery in January 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He needs surgery on his left knee, and he won’t play this season.

--INF Taylor Green (labral tear and bone spurs in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--1B Mat Gamel (right knee surgery in March 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Kyle Lohse

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Johnny Hellweg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

LHP Michael Gonzalez

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Alfredo Figaro

RHP Donovan Hand

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Jimmy Nelson

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Yuniesky Betancourt

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Juan Francisco

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Logan Schafer

OF Caleb Gindl

OF/INF Sean Halton