Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

In 2013, nothing ever came easy for the Brewers against the Cardinals, who beat them 14 times in 19 meetings.

So, why should it be easy in the last game of the year between the clubs?

That was the scenario Sunday night as the Cardinals scored a run in the ninth to trim the Brewers’ lead to 6-4, bringing up young slugger Matt Adams as the potential go-ahead run with two outs.

Brewers closer Jim Henderson knew what Adams had done against him previously. Two at-bats, two home runs. Pretty ugly.

Even so, Henderson insisted he looked forward to facing Adams again.

“When Adams came to the plate, I was excited. I was ready to challenge him again,” Henderson said of the ninth-inning confrontation Sunday night. “I was going to go right at him. I had no fear of him. Things happen. He’s got me a couple of times, but I was willing to take him to the end.”

That’s what Henderson did, striking out Adams looking at a 2-2 fastball to give the Brewers a rare victory over the Cardinals at Miller Park.

It appeared there would be no late drama when Henderson put down the first two hitters in the ninth. However, three consecutive singles peeled a run off the Brewers’ lead and brought Adams to the plate.

As recently as Friday, Adams socked a two-run homer off Henderson in the ninth to snap a 4-4 tie in a game the Cardinals finally won in 10 innings.

”Wins are really hard to get, especially against the good teams,“ said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, whose club finished its home season at 37-44. ”Those guys, all of them through the lineup, are professional hitters. They do not give up at-bats.

“To say the least, it wasn’t real comfortable.”

But this time, for a change, it went in the Brewers’ favor.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-86

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Brewers (Marco Estrada, 6-4, 4.26) at Braves (Mike Minor, 13-7, 3.19)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada has been nothing short of impressive since returning from a two-month stint on the disabled list Aug. 6. In seven starts since, Estrada is 2-0 with a 2.62 ERA in seven starts and was named the Brewers’ pitcher of the month after going 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA in August. He’ll face Atlanta for the first time this season Monday when he starts the opener a three-game series at Turner Field. Estrada is 2-1 with a 5.01 ERA in eight career appearances (three starts) against the Braves.

--SS Jean Segura did not play again Sunday but could return soon, manager Ron Roenicke said Sunday. Segura has sat out since straining his right hamstring while scoring in the first inning of Milwaukee’s 7-0 victory over the Cubs on Wednesday. Roenicke said that he expects Segura to be available during the Brewers’ trip to Atlanta but wasn’t sure if he would be able to start or what role he could fill.

--2B Scooter Gennett went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run Sunday and is now batting .359 since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 9 -- the second-highest average in the National League during that stretch. Gennett has 17 multi-hit games this season.

--CF Carlos Gomez had one hit Sunday, a leadoff triple in the sixth inning of Milwaukee’s 6-4 victory over the Cardinals. He now has 10 of the Brewers’ big-league-leading 43 triples this season and is the sixth player in franchise history to record 10 or more in one season.

--RF Norichika Aoki reached safely in each of his four plate appearances Sunday, going 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a career-high-tying three runs. Aoki went 8-for-11 with three walks and six runs during the three-game series against the Cardinals. He is batting .476 (10-for-21) over his past six games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s really rare (for the Cardinals to make defensive miscues) when we play them. This just doesn’t happen, so when we see it, it is kind of nice because they don’t give us anything. For them to give us a couple of outs, then we bloop a ball in, we don’t usually get to many bloops against them. So it was good, we got some breaks, and when you can score runs when you get a break, that’s important.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, after the Brewers’ 6-4 win over the Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jean Segura (strained right hamstring) did not play Sept. 19-22. Segura is expected to be available to play sometime during the final week of the season.

--OF Khris Davis (sore left wrist) did not play Sept. 19-20, returned to play Sept. 21, then sat out Sept. 22. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder stiffness) faced just one batter Sept. 2 before leaving, and he has been unavailable since. He was playing catch in mid-September, but he might not return this season.

--2B Rickie Weeks (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 13. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 15. The expected recovery time is four to six months, which gives Weeks enough time to get ready for spring training.

--1B Corey Hart (right knee surgery in January 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He needs surgery on his left knee, and he won’t play this season.

--INF Taylor Green (labral tear and bone spurs in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--1B Mat Gamel (right knee surgery in March 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Kyle Lohse

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Johnny Hellweg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

LHP Michael Gonzalez

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Alfredo Figaro

RHP Donovan Hand

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Jimmy Nelson

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Yuniesky Betancourt

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Juan Francisco

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Logan Schafer

OF Caleb Gindl

OF/INF Sean Halton