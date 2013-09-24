Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

Jason Rogers has never been listed among the Brewers’ top prospects. Heck, he hasn’t been listed as a prospect at all.

That lack of prior notice didn’t stop the 25-year-old first baseman from earning the organization’s minor league player of the year award for 2013. That award was presented to Rogers on Saturday night before the Brewers’ game against St. Louis.

A 32nd-round draft pick in 2010 out of tiny Columbus (Ga.) State, Rogers batted .270 at Double-A Huntsville with 22 home runs and 87 RBIs in 133 games. His RBI total led the Southern League and he tied for second in homers, third in total bases with 225 and fourth with 49 extra-base hits.

“It shows how my offseason workouts and stuff, how I’ve taken it to the season and made adjustments as we go,” said Rogers. “I wasn’t a prospect. I just knew if I stayed healthy and did what I had to do, I knew how good I could be, as long as I got the chance.”

Rogers is the second Huntsville first baseman to be named the Brewers’ top minor league player. In 2012, that honor went to Hunter Morris, a fourth-round draft pick out of Auburn in ‘10 considered one of the top prospects in the system.

For Rogers, it was an uphill battle to become an everyday player.

”This is my first year of playing every day, really,“ he said. ”Years before, I played every four or five days. This was a grind. It’s tough but I got better. The experience helped me out a lot.

“I showed my power this year that I hadn’t really shown in the past. I think this year, having the ups and downs, having the little slump (in the first half) and coming out of it really helped me out a lot.”

With Morris still rated ahead of Rogers, the Brewers hope to expand his versatility. Rogers has been working out at third base in instructional camp and will play some outfield in the Arizona Fall League.

”Man, I’ll play wherever,“ he said. ”Whatever gets me to the next level. Right now, I‘m playing third in instructionals. I played there in college, so I‘m just getting used to it again, working on my footwork and my lateral movement. I like it.

“I’ve got to get used to the smaller glove again. Then, I’ll play outfield in the fall league. So, I‘m everywhere.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-86

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Brewers (Tyler Thornburg, 3-1, 1.96) at Braves (Freddy Garcia, 1-2, 1.31)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (3-1, 1.96) pitched six scoreless innings in his last start Aug. 18 against the Cubs. He is 2-1 with a 1.25 in six starts and is 1-0 with a 3.04 ERA in 11 relief appearances. Thornburg has turned his season around since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville, where he was 0-9 with a 5.79 ERA. He has never faced the Braves.

--RHP Marco Estrada (7-4) extended his winning streak to three by limiting the Braves to two hits over seven scoreless innings. He struck out six and walked three while matching his season-best effort from Aug. 25, when he blanked the Cincinnati Reds for seven innings.

--SS Jean Segura has missed the last five games with a strained right hamstring. He hopes to play during the team’s final road trip, either in Atlanta or New York, even if it’s in a limited capacity. Segura is batting .296 with 12 homers and leads the league with 44 stolen bases. He was 6-for-13 with a homer against the Braves earlier this season.

--C Jonathan Lucroy hit his 18th homer Monday. It was his first home run since Aug. 16 against Cincinnati’s Aroldis Chapman. It gave Lucroy a career high in homers and RBIs (81).

--3B Aramis Ramirez went 3-for-4 on Monday and is 6-for-11 against the Braves this season. Ramirez is 106-for-282 (.375) against the Braves in his career.

--CF Carlos Gomez hit the first pitch he saw for a home run. It was his 22nd homer and 70th RBI, both career highs. Eight of his home runs have come on the first pitch of an at-bat. He is batting .398 when he puts the first pitch in play.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Marco threw the ball well. His changeup was great, he located the fast ball. When he has his changeup going, he’s capable of doing that against anybody.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, on RHP Marco Estrada after a 5-0 win over Atlanta on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jean Segura (strained right hamstring) did not play Sept. 19-23. Segura is expected to be available to play sometime during the final week of the season.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder stiffness) faced just one batter Sept. 2 before leaving, and he has been unavailable since. He was playing catch in mid-September, but he might not return this season.

--2B Rickie Weeks (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 13. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 15. The expected recovery time is four to six months, which gives Weeks enough time to get ready for spring training.

--1B Corey Hart (right knee surgery in January 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He needs surgery on his left knee, and he won’t play this season.

--INF Taylor Green (labral tear and bone spurs in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--1B Mat Gamel (right knee surgery in March 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Kyle Lohse

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Johnny Hellweg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

LHP Michael Gonzalez

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Alfredo Figaro

RHP Donovan Hand

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Jimmy Nelson

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Yuniesky Betancourt

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Juan Francisco

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Logan Schafer

OF Caleb Gindl

OF/INF Sean Halton