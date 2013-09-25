Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

First baseman Juan Francisco was back in the lineup Tuesday night in Atlanta, which was big news. Mired in a horrible slump since early August, Francisco has done a lot of sitting in recent weeks.

But Francisco also had a completely different look as he stepped into the batter’s box. He used his down time to work on a new batting stance with hitting coach Johnny Narron.

Instead of a high kick with his front leg and upper-body movement with a big uppercut swing, he moved forward with a simple stride and not as many moving parts.

Without question, it was time to try something new. In September, he was 2-for-23 (.087) without a home run or RBI. Going farther, he had done very little since a decent West Coast trip in early August.

Overall, since coming to the Brewers from Atlanta in early June, Francisco was batting .222 with 13 homers, 31 RBI and 91 strikeouts in 230 at-bats. Given a chance to win the first-base job, he spit out the bit, failing to make contact too many times.

Accordingly, manager Ron Roenicke and Narron figured it was time to broach a new approach at the plate.

“Sometimes you can wait around and wait for the player to come to you, and sometimes you’re proactive,” Roenicke said. “We needed to be proactive. We had talked at the very beginning about it, and it’s not just us. He’s got his own teammates telling him the same thing. The guys that he respects and listens to, they’re telling him the same thing.”

Narron sat down with Francisco and showed him videos of some of the best hitters in the game and how they hit for both average and power with little movement in their setup.

“A lot of these big, strong guys are really quiet, really simple,” Roenicke said. “I think he should be one of those guys that’s able to do that. He’s so strong, he’s still going to hit balls 500 feet doing that. But he’s going to square them up more often.”

Using that new stance, Francisco went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in a 3-2 loss to the Braves.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-87

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Brewers (Kyle Lohse, 10-10, 3.51) at Braves (Paul Maholm, 10-10, 4.44)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Thornburg went a career-long seven innings in his 10th career start, allowing seven hits and two runs against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in a no-decision. He struck out a career-best eight and walked one. Thornburg is 3-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 18 games (seven starts) for the Brewers after going 0-9 with a 5.79 ERA in 15 starts for Triple-A Nashville to begin the season.

--3B Aramis Ramirez was 1-for-4 against the Braves on Tuesday after going 3-for-4 on Monday and is 7-for-15 against the Braves this season. Ramirez is 107-for-286 (.353) against Atlanta in his career.

--RHP Wily Peralta is receiving treatment for the blister on his right index finger and is questionable for his scheduled final start of the season Saturday. If he can’t pitch, rookie RHP Jimmy Nelson will get the start against the Mets in New York. Peralta, who is 11-15 with a 4.37 ERA, experienced wildness in the late stages of his five-inning outing during a victory against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday as the blister got worse. He has been battling the issue all month.

--SS Jean Segura missed his sixth straight game because of strained right hamstring. Segura is batting .296 with 12 homers and leads the NL with 44 stolen bases. He was 6-for-13 with a homer against the Braves at Milwaukee in June.

--RHP Kyle Lohse (10-10, 3.51 ERA) will face the Braves for the first time this season when the Brewers conclude their three-game series in Atlanta on Wednesday night. He is 3-1 with a 4.97 ERA in 10 starts against the Braves in his career. Lohse has struggled on the road this season, going 3-6 with a 4.15 ERA. With the start, he will reach 190 innings and a $350,000 incentive bonus in the three-year, $33 million contract he signed.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes you can wait around and wait for the player to come to you, and sometimes you’re proactive. We needed to be proactive. We had talked at the very beginning about it, and it’s not just us. He’s got his own teammates telling him the same thing. The guys that he respects and listens to, they’re telling him the same thing.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, on getting 1B Juan Francisco to change his batting approach.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wily Peralta (blister on his right index finger) will have his final scheduled start Sept. 28 in New York skipped.

--SS Jean Segura (strained right hamstring) did not play Sept. 19-24. Segura is expected to be available to play sometime during the final week of the season.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder stiffness) faced just one batter Sept. 2 before leaving, and he has been unavailable since. He was playing catch in mid-September, but he might not return this season.

--2B Rickie Weeks (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 13. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 15. The expected recovery time is four to six months, which gives Weeks enough time to get ready for spring training.

--1B Corey Hart (right knee surgery in January 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He needs surgery on his left knee, and he won’t play this season.

--INF Taylor Green (labral tear and bone spurs in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--1B Mat Gamel (right knee surgery in March 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Kyle Lohse

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Johnny Hellweg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

LHP Michael Gonzalez

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Alfredo Figaro

RHP Donovan Hand

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Jimmy Nelson

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Yuniesky Betancourt

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Juan Francisco

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Logan Schafer

OF Caleb Gindl

OF/INF Sean Halton