Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

In the middle of the season, it was difficult to project right-hander Marco Estrada as a candidate for the Brewers’ rotation in 2014.

In his first 12 starts, Estrada stumbled to a 4-4 record and 5.32 ERA, with a 1.356 WHIP. He went on the disabled list for well over a month with a hamstring injury, becoming something of an after-thought.

Since returning to action, however, Estrada has been a different pitcher. In eight starts, he is 3-0 with a 2.26 ERA, and an impressive 0.813 WHIP.

The 30-year-old Estrada was on top of his game Monday night in Atlanta, allowing just two hits over seven innings in a 5-0 victory. The spurt has left him with a 7-4 victory and 4.02 ERA overall.

Asked what the difference has been in Estrada, who is not a hard thrower, manager Ron Roenicke pointed to his changeup.

“When he has that changeup going, he’s capable of throwing like this against anybody,” Roenicke said after Estrada’s masterpiece against the Braves.

Barring an unforeseen big trade in the offseason, the top three starters in the rotation entering next season would seem to be veterans Kyle Lohse -- who pitched a two-hit shutout for his second complete game in the past three starts as the Brewers defeated the Braves 4-0 on Wednesday -- and Yovani Gallardo, and Wily Peralta, who has battled to an 11-15 record during his roller-coaster rookie season.

That leaves two spots to be won, and internal candidates will get strong consideration as the Brewers try to keep their payroll under control. Estrada believes he has shown he should be firmly in the mix when camp opens next spring.

”I hope I’ve done enough to show them,“ he said. ”Like I’ve said a million times, I don’t want to leave. I want to stay here. I feel comfortable around these guys, and I fell the team is going the right way.

“I’d love to stick around for a couple more years or whatever they can give me.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-87

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Brewers (Johnny Hellweg, 1-4, 7.43) at Mets (Dillon Gee, 12-10, 3.54)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez hit his 23rd home in the first inning Wednesday against the Braves and then was ejected when his actions going around the bases contributed to a benches-clearing melee. Gomez said he was reacting to being hit by a pitch from LHP Paul Maholm during a series at Milwaukee in June. “They hit me for no reason and I tried to get it back today,” Gomez said. “It’s the only opportunity I have and that’s what I did.”

--RHP Kyle Lohse pitched a two-hit shutout for his second complete game in the past three starts as the Brewers defeated the Braves 4-0 on Wednesday. Lohse, who signed a three-year, $33 million contract as a free agent during spring training, finished 11-10 with a 3.35 ERA in 32 starts for the Brewers. He retired 20 straight batters after a leadoff bunt hit until a single with two outs in the seventh innings, needing just 89 pitches against the Braves. He struck out five and walked none.

--RHP Johnny Hellweg makes his seventh start and eighth appearance as the Brewers open a season-ending four-game series in New York against the Mets on Thursday night. The rookie is 1-4 with a 7.43 ERA and lost to the Mets in Milwaukee on July 5, allowing seven runs (three earned) and walking five in 3 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-9 Hellweg, 24, was the Brewers’ minor league pitcher of the year, going 13-5 with a 3.14 ERA.

--3B Aramis Ramirez left Wednesday’s game in Atlanta after three innings with left knee soreness as the result of the benches-clearing melee in the first inning. He was 0-for-1, but finished 7-for-16 against the Braves this season and is hitting .351 against them in his career.

--RHP Wily Peralta won’t make his scheduled final start of the season on Saturday in New York against the Mets because of a blister on his right index finger. He will finish 11-15 with a 4.37 ERA in 32 starts, going 7-7 with a 3.05 ERA in his final 17 outings. Rookie RHP Jimmy Nelson will get his first major league start in place of Peralta against the Mets.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson, considered the Brewers’ top pitching prospect, will get his first major league start Saturday against the Mets in New York. He is replacing RHP Wily Peralta, who has a blister on his right index finger. Nelson, 24, has made three relief appearances, allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings. He was 10-10 with a 3.25 ERA in 27 starts for Double-A Huntsville and Triple-A Nashville.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny, who last pitched Sept. 2, has been shut down for the season after continuing to have shoulder discomfort. He finished 3-6 with a 3.90 ERA in 43 appearances, including 10 starts. Gorzelanny, 31, had a 2.70 ERA and a .171 opponents’ batting average as a reliever. He is signed for next season at a $2.8 million base salary.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Oh my gosh, was that impressive. He was down in the zone, worked ahead, threw strikes, mixed things well. That was fun to watch.” -- Mmanager Ron Roenicke, on RHP Kyle Lohse after a 4-0 win over Atlanta on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wily Peralta (blister on his right index finger) will miss his final scheduled start Sept. 28.

--SS Jean Segura (strained right hamstring) did not play Sept. 19-24. Segura is expected to be available to play sometime during the final week of the season.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder stiffness) faced just one batter Sept. 2 before leaving, and he has been unavailable since. He was playing catch in mid-September, but he might not return this season.

--2B Rickie Weeks (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 13. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 15. The expected recovery time is four to six months, which gives Weeks enough time to get ready for spring training.

--1B Corey Hart (right knee surgery in January 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He needs surgery on his left knee, and he won’t play this season.

--INF Taylor Green (labral tear and bone spurs in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--1B Mat Gamel (right knee surgery in March 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Kyle Lohse

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Johnny Hellweg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

LHP Michael Gonzalez

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Alfredo Figaro

RHP Donovan Hand

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Jimmy Nelson

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Yuniesky Betancourt

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Juan Francisco

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Logan Schafer

OF Caleb Gindl

OF/INF Sean Halton