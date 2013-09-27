Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

Carlos Gomez knows he acted unprofessionally Wednesday night in Atlanta and wasn’t about to appeal a one-game suspension levied Thursday for that conduct.

The Brewers center fielder, who also was fined, sat out his team’s 4-2 series-opening win against the New York Mets on Thursday after being suspended for his role in a bench-clearing altercation against the Braves.

Gomez stood and watched a home run he hit in the first inning, then began yelling at pitcher Paul Maholm, and it escalated to the point that catcher Brian McCann intercepted him before reaching home plate. At that point, the benches emptied and there was a lot of pushing and shoving behind home plate.

”I was expecting it after what happened last night,“ said Gomez, who held a grudge against Maholm for hitting him with a pitch earlier in the season. ”It’s not good for baseball.

“I‘m going to take it like a man and be responsible for the stuff I did. I will take today and then come back tomorrow and continue to finish the season strong.”

There was much discussion about who was most to blame for the incident, including a handful of Braves who chirped at Gomez. But he admitted he went too far and therefore accepted his punishment.

“I apologize to people from MLB, to my teammates, my team, the organization and the Braves,” he said. “It’s not fun when everything happened like that.”

Gomez didn’t even consider an appeal, which could make the suspension carry over to next year with so few days left to hear it.

“What is the chance you win an appeal?” he said. “I don’t want to take a chance in 2014 that I won’t be there on opening day. It’s better to take it now and be over.”

Manager Ron Roenicke said he thought a suspension could happen but was pleased that Gomez took responsibility for his actions.

“You always think that can happen,” said Roenicke. “Get it over with and be back with us tomorrow. I thought the statements he made were good. I always think it’s good when a player takes accountability for what happens.”

One additional bad note for the Brewers was that third baseman Aramis Ramirez aggravated a knee problem during the scrum and was unavailable to play Thursday against the Mets.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-87

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Brewers (Yovani Gallardo, 11-10, 4.23) at Mets (Carlos Torres, 4-5, 3.36)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo will be making his 31st start of the season against the Mets on Friday. He took the loss in his last outing Saturday against St. Louis, giving up two earned runs on four hits, striking out seven with two walks in seven innings. He has gone 3-1 with a 2.33 ERA in seven starts since being reinstated from the disabled list following tightness in his left hamstring. Gallardo is 11-10 with a 4.23 ERA and is 3-3 with a 3.72 ERA in eight career starts vs. the Mets.

--2B Scooter Gennett lined a two-run single in the second inning, finishing 1-for-4. Since Aug. 5, Gennett is hitting .364 (55-for-151) during the span of 45 games.

--CF Carlos Gomez served a one-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his role in a benches-clearing fracas against the Braves on Wednesday night in Atlanta. He chose not to appeal. “I was expecting it after what happened last night,” he said. “It’s not good for baseball, all that’s going on. You have to take it like a man and be responsible for the stuff that I did. Just take the game today and come back tomorrow and continue to finish hard and strong.”

--3B Aramis Ramirez tweaked his left knee during a benches-clearing altercation with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. He did not play against the Mets on Thursday night.

--RHP Johnny Hellweg struck out three in a 4-1 win over the Mets on Thursday night. It was his first multi-strikeout game of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got a long ways to go. It’s nice he’s getting through innings now. First couple times he couldn’t get through innings. But he’s got to command the ball better. He does it at times, but then he’ll lose it.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, on RHP Johnny Hellweg after a 4-2 win over the New York Mets on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (knee) aggravated a nagging knee problem Sept. 25 and missed the game Sept. 26. There is a chance he won’t play in the final series.

--RHP Wily Peralta (blister on his right index finger) will miss his final scheduled start Sept. 28.

--SS Jean Segura (strained right hamstring) did not play Sept. 19-26.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder stiffness) faced just one batter Sept. 2 before leaving, and he has been unavailable since. He was playing catch in mid-September, but he might not return this season.

--2B Rickie Weeks (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 13. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 15. The expected recovery time is four to six months, which gives Weeks enough time to get ready for spring training.

--1B Corey Hart (right knee surgery in January 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He needs surgery on his left knee, and he won’t play this season.

--INF Taylor Green (labral tear and bone spurs in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--1B Mat Gamel (right knee surgery in March 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Kyle Lohse

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Johnny Hellweg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

LHP Michael Gonzalez

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Rob Wooten

RHP Alfredo Figaro

RHP Donovan Hand

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Jimmy Nelson

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Yuniesky Betancourt

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Juan Francisco

INF Jeff Bianchi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Logan Schafer

OF Caleb Gindl

OF/INF Sean Halton