Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

Right-hander Wily Peralta won’t throw another pitch during his rookie season. Peralta’s last scheduled start Saturday against the New York Mets was scratched after he suffered a blister issue in his previous outing.

Instead, another rookie, Jimmy Nelson, will get his first major league start.

So, what to make of Peralta’s first year in the Brewers’ rotation? His 11-15 record and 4.37 ERA in 32 starts do not tell the entire story. He was in danger of going back to the minors early in the season with a 6.08 ERA in mid-June and a 5.58 ERA heading into July.

But Peralta began to get things going after that and really turned the corner with a three-hit shutout of Cincinnati on Aug. 9. He still had his hiccups but finished with nine quality starts in his last 14 outings.

”Sure, I was frustrated,“ Peralta said of his early struggles. ”I couldn’t get nothing with my pitches. I was all over the place, pretty much.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself. I knew I was going to get through this because I was struggling last year at Triple-A, too, when I started the season. I’ve been past this moment before. I know what I can do. I knew I was going to get out of this situation. But it was tough.”

When things weren’t going his way in the early months, Peralta would get noticeably flustered on the mound. He often let his emotions get the best of him, and he vows to do better next season.

“I’ve always been an emotional guy,” he said. “Since I got my pitches, all my stuff working, I got more confident in myself. I still get mad on the mound but I settled down and just forgot about it and made pitches when I had to.”

The Brewers, 402 winners over the New York mets on Friday, would like Peralta to get off to a more even start in 2014. He had a history of slow beginnings in the minors, also, and has to find a way to get past that.

“That’s the thing that I‘m going to work on in the offseason -- being prepared in spring training,” he said. “When the season starts, I‘m going to be as ready as I can. I don’t want to start the season bad again.”

RECORD: 73-87

STREAK: Won three

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Brewers (Jimmy Nelson, 0-0, 0.00) at Mets (Aaron Harang, 5-12, 5.57)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson will make his first big league start Saturday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Brewers in the third game of a four-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. It will be the fourth career appearance for Nelson, who was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sept. 3. Nelson has allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out four over five scoreless innings of relief. This will be Nelson’s first appearance against the Mets. Nelson, whom the Brewers selected in the second round of the 2010 draft, went 10-10 with a 3.25 ERA and 163 strikeouts over 152 1/3 innings in 27 starts between Nashville and Double-A Huntsville.

--LF Khris Davis suffered a pair of leg injuries in the eighth inning of the Brewers’ 4-2 win over the Mets on Friday night. Davis, who hit a two-run homer in the third inning and singled in the sixth, was trying to beat out an infield hit when he pulled up lame about two-thirds of the way down the line. He limped off the field and was diagnosed with a tight left hamstring and a right quad strain. Afterward, Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Davis was likely just dehydrated and that he might be available to play in Saturday’s penultimate regular season game. Davis is hitting .279 with 11 homers and 27 RBIs in just 136 at-bats.

--SS Jean Segura (right hamstring strain) missed his ninth straight game Friday but could return to the Brewers’ lineup Saturday. Manager Ron Roenicke said Segura, who was hurt Sept. 18, would have no restrictions if he played, which is notable since Segura and the Mets’ Eric Young are tied for the NL lead in stolen bases with 44. Segura is hitting .296 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs in 145 games.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo finished his season on a winning note Friday, when he allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings as the Brewers beat the Mets 4-2. The win allowed Gallardo (12-10) to finish with a winning record for the sixth time in as many full big league seasons. While Gallardo set career highs in ERA (4.18) and failed to strike out 200 batters or complete 185 innings for the first time since 2008, he ended the year in impressive fashion by going 4-1 with a 2.41 ERA in his final eight starts. He was 7-9 with a 4.91 ERA in his first 23 starts.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (sore left knee) missed his second straight game Friday but took batting practice before the Brewers’ 4-2 win over the Mets. Manager Ron Roenicke said afterward that Ramirez should be available to at least pinch-hit in Saturday’s game. Ramirez is hitting .281 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs this season, which has been interrupted by a pair of stints on the DL for a sprained left knee and left patellar tendinitis.

--RF Norichika Aoki celebrated the news that the Brewers would pick up his option for 2014 in style by hitting a leadoff homer Friday night in the Brewers’ 4-2 win over the Mets. Brewers owner Mark Attanasio told reporters Friday that the team would exercise its $1.5 million option on Aoki, who has been a steady contributor for the Brewers since he signed with the team following the 2011 season. Aoki hit .288 with 10 homers, 50 RBIs and 30 stolen bases last year and is hitting .289 with eight homers, 37 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 153 games this season. He went 2-for-4 in Friday’s win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You always want to have a winning record, no matter what ... especially the way the year started. To come back and be able to achieve that, it’s a positive note. It’s something to look forward to in the offseason.” -- RHP Yovani Gallardo, after a 4-2 win over the Mets on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (knee) aggravated a nagging problem Sept. 25 and missed the game Sept. 26-27.

--RHP Wily Peralta (blister on right index finger) will miss his final scheduled start Sept. 28.

--SS Jean Segura (strained right hamstring) did not play Sept. 19-27.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder stiffness) faced just one batter Sept. 2 before leaving, and he has been unavailable since. He was playing catch in mid-September, but he might not return this season.

--2B Rickie Weeks (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 13. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 15. The expected recovery time is four to six months, which gives Weeks enough time to get ready for spring training.

--1B Corey Hart (right knee surgery in January 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He needs surgery on his left knee, and he won’t play this season.

--INF Taylor Green (labral tear and bone spurs in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--1B Mat Gamel (right knee surgery in March 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He is out for the season.

