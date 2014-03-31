Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The biggest questions for the Milwaukee Brewers entering spring training involved the right side of their infield. Who would start at first base and who would start at second base?

As it turned out, those were multiple-choice answers. The Brewers added veterans Mark Reynolds and Lyle Overbay to their roster, and the duo will share first base duties. Manager Ron Roenicke opted not to declare a winner at second base, where veteran Rickie Weeks and newcomer Scooter Gennett will share time.

Keeping two players at those positions limited what the Brewers could do with the rest of their bench. They will carry only one extra outfielder, Logan Schafer, and one utility infielder, Jeff Bianchi.

The only other competition came in the bullpen, where there were a few surprises. Left-hander Wei-Chung Wang, a 21-year-old Rule 5 draft pick who has not pitched above rookie ball, will be on the season-opening roster. Veteran lefty Zach Duke, a non-roster player and former starting pitcher, also made the ‘pen.

In fact, the Brewers will open the season with three left-handed relievers, a first for Roenicke. Lefty Will Smith, acquired over the winter from Kansas City, probably will pitch in high-leverage situations after a strong spring.

As expected, the switch from left field to right field went smoothly for Ryan Braun, who played well in the spring after a troubled 2013 season that included a 65-game suspension for his involvement with the Biogenesis performance-enhancing-drug scandal. Braun looks ready to be an offensive force again, and opening left field gives budding power hitter Khris Davis a chance to prove he can be a regular contributor.

The Brewers feel good about their starting pitching, an area of the team that failed badly early in 2013. Free agent acquisition Matt Garza had some tough outings in the early spring but said he was building toward the season and looked much better of late.

The Brewers had a healthy camp, a much-needed development after an injury-marred 2013 season. There was one late glitch when shortstop Jean Segura came down with a sore shoulder, keeping him off the field in late March.

The Brewers aren’t sure if Segura will be ready to play in the field by Opening Day, March 31 in Milwaukee against the Atlanta Braves. If not, the possibility exists that he will open the season on the 15-day disabled list, which can be backdated 10 days into spring training.

Another thing to keep an eye on is the Brewers’ early schedule. The month of April is full of 90-game winners from 2013, including Atlanta, the Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates.

In other words, Milwaukee must play well to avoid getting off to a poor start.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

--SS Jean Segura was unable to play in the field for more than a week because of right shoulder soreness. Segura was getting at-bats in minor league games, but the Brewers weren’t sure he would be ready to play in the field by Opening Day. There is a chance he could land on the disabled list.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang made the Brewers’ roster as a Rule 5 draft pick. Wang, 21, will try to make the unprecedented jump from rookie ball in Pittsburgh’s system to the majors. Wang must be kept in the majors all season or offered back to the Pirates.

--1B/3B Juan Francisco was given his unconditional release because he didn’t fit on the Brewers’ roster. Francisco was out of minor league options and did not play defense well enough to win a job at any position.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg won a job in the Brewers’ bullpen despite his background as a starting pitcher. The Brewers opted to keep Thornburg in relief rather than sending him to Triple-A Nashville to start games.

--INF Jeff Bianchi won what turned out to be the only utility infield job on the opening roster. Bianchi was out of options, which worked in his favor, but he also played very well and earned the job. The other finalist, INF/OF Elian Herrera, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny will be the only Brewer to open the season on the disabled list, unless SS Jean Segura’s sore shoulder lingers. Gorzelanny had shoulder surgery during the offseason, and he likely will miss most if not all of April.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m devastated. You work so hard for this and pitch well last year, and you hope that’s enough. Come into spring training and have one goal and one goal only, and when that doesn’t happen, you’re devastated.” -- RHP Rob Wooten, the final pitcher cut from camp.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

The Brewers will open the season with two players at first base (Mark Reynolds, Lyle Overbay) and two at second base (Rickie Weeks, Scooter Gennett), which handcuffs their roster a bit and results in a limited bench otherwise. Three non-roster players made the team -- Reynolds, Overbay and LHP Zach Duke. The camp was an overall healthy one for the Brewers, other than SS Jean Segura coming down with a sore shoulder in the final days.

ROTATION:

1. RHP Yovani Gallardo

2. RHP Kyle Lohse

3. RHP Matt Garza

4. RHP Marco Estrada

5. RHP Wily Peralta

The rotation shook out with the five pitchers the Brewers expected all along, which meant it was up to manager Ron Roenicke to align them to his liking. He opted to give Gallardo his fifth consecutive Opening Day start, a club record.

Roenicke toyed with the idea of holding Garza back for the second series of the season in Boston but opted against it. Roenicke said he considered Gallardo, Lohse and Garza as his top three starters, and therefore wanted them atop his rotation.

Call it a shortcoming or not, but there are no left-handers in the rotation.

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

RHP Brandon Kintzler

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

The Brewers knew going into camp that Henderson, Rodriguez and Kintzler would be the pitchers at the back end of the bullpen, held in reserve for high-leverage situations. Roenicke quickly came to like the way Smith pitched, assuring him a spot.

The other jobs had to be won. A real surprise was Wang, a Rule 5 draft pick who never had pitched above rookie ball. The Brewers must keep Wang, 21, all season or offer him back to Pittsburgh. Duke, a former starter, made the club as a non-roster player and will be used primarily as a lefty specialist. Thornburg is a starter by trade and would be considered No. 6 on the rotation depth chart, but the Brewers like his arm enough to put him in the ‘pen at season’s start.

LINEUP:

1. CF Carlos Gomez

2. SS Jean Segura

3. LF Ryan Braun

4. 3B Aramis Ramirez

5. C Jonathan Lucroy

6. LF Khris Davis

7. 1B Mark Reynolds

8. 2B Scooter Gennett

Roenicke tried several players in the leadoff spot before settling on Gomez. He is traditionally a low on-base-percentage player and strikes out a lot, but there were no great OBP candidates for that role. Roenicke wanted to keep Segura in the No. 2 hole but might be forced to move him up if it doesn’t work out with the free-swinging Gomez.

Roenicke said he would go with the hot hand at second base rather than going with a strict platoon of Reynolds/Lyle Overbay at first base and Gennett/Rickie Weeks. How that will work out remains to be seen. Braun will be playing right field for the first time to make room in left for budding power hitter Davis.

RESERVES:

C Martin Maldonado

INF Jeff Bianchi

OF Logan Schafer

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Rickie Weeks

Overbay will share time at first base with Reynolds, and Weeks will do likewise at second, so they aren’t really reserves. Keeping two players at those positions limited what the Brewers could do with the rest of their bench, which is why they have only one extra outfielder and one utility infielder.

Fortunately for the Brewers, Schafer can play all three outfield spots, though he is a natural center fielder. And, while Bianchi’s preferred position is shortstop, he also can back up at second base and third base, and he can play the outfield in a pinch.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training, but he could miss most if not all of April.

--2B Rickie Weeks (left hamstring surgery in August 2013) had scar tissue break up while running the bases March 12, but that was viewed as a positive thing. He still wasn’t running great in the final days of spring training but said he had no discomfort.

--SS Jean Segura (right shoulder soreness) was unable to play in the field in late March, he was deemed healthy enough to make the Opening Day roster.