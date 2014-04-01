Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Braun’s return to Miller Park likely would have been the biggest story of Opening Day were it not for Hank, the shaggy white pooch who wandered into the Milwaukee Brewers’ camp early in spring.

After Hank took in his standing ovation Monday, Braun got his as he stepped to the plate for the first time since accepting a season-ending 65-game suspension last July for his use of performance-enhancing drugs.

”It was outstanding,“ Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said of the crowd’s reaction during Milwaukee’s 2-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. ”I‘m really glad it was that way.

“I saw in spring training how the people who came down to watch us applauded for him. That’s what I expected. The people here are great. I’ve said all along, we’re a very forgiving people ... and we should be.”

Braun was retired on a lazy fly to left his first time out but finished the day 1-for-4, setting up third baseman Aramis Ramirez’s two-run double with a single to left and a steal of second base in the fourth.

He also didn’t look too out of place in right field, his new position this season after spending the past five years in left.

“I think I was fortunate that I was able to play those two exhibition games here, which helped a little bit,” Braun said. “It’s definitely a different vantage point. Growing up I played shortstop and third base, and then after moving to left field I kind of always saw the game from the same angle. So being in right field is definitely a little bit of a different angle, and just trying to get used to the dimensions of our ballpark.”

Braun also added another page to his section in the history book when he was called out after a replay challenge, the first at Miller Park under the expanded replay system.

Braun led off the sixth inning with an apparent single when it looked as if he beat out the throw from third baseman Chris Johnson.

Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez challenged first base umpire Mike Gibson’s call, and after a 58-second delay, the call was overturned -- the first reversal under baseball’s new replay format.

“I had a pretty good idea that I was out,” Braun said.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-0

STREAK Won one

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse was Milwaukee’s best starter in 2013, and the Brewers are counting on the veteran to pick up where he left off when he opens his season Tuesday against the Braves at Miller Park. Lohse went 11-10 with a 3.35 ERA in 32 starts last season, topping the team with 20 quality starts. In 11 career starts against Atlanta, including a 4-0 shutout last season, Lohse is 4-1 with a 4.26 ERA.

--SS Jean Segura is still dealing with the effects of a sore right shoulder but was good enough to start Monday and go 0-for-3 with a walk and a run. Segura hadn’t played in a major league game since March 18, but he made enough progress over the weekend to avoid starting the season on the disabled list. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Segura isn’t 100 percent and might get some extra days off early in the season but is well enough to be in the lineup.

--RHP Jim Henderson will work in low-leverage situations for the time being, Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Monday. Henderson, who saved 28 games for Milwaukee last season, struggled to find his rhythm during exhibition play and was not called upon in the ninth inning Monday to protect the Brewers’ 2-0 lead against the Braves.

“I‘m a reasonable teammate and player,” Henderson said. “I realize I didn’t have a great spring. My last four or five (outings) were scoreless. The ball was coming out better and better. I‘m going to continue that on to the season hopefully.”

RHP Francisco Rodriguez will handle the closer’s duties for the time being, but Roenicke expects Henderson to slide back into the role soon.

“Until we feel like he’s throwing the way he can and was last year, we’re going to put him in a role that we can give him a couple outings to get his stuff back and his confidence going,” Roenicke said.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez earned his first save of the season, pitching a scoreless ninth inning Monday in the Brewers’ 2-0 Opening Day victory over the Braves. Rodriguez got the call over RHP Jim Henderson, who closed 28 games for Milwaukee last season. According to manager Ron Roenicke, Henderson will work in low-leverage situations until getting back into his groove from last season.

--RF Ryan Braun went 1-for-4, scored and stole a base Monday in his first game since July 21, 2013. Braun missed the last 65 games of the 2013 season after being suspended for his use of performance-enhancing drugs. He was cheered by the home crowd in Milwaukee. Braun also had no problem in right field, where he made his first start after playing five-plus seasons in left.

--3B Aramis Ramirez had two hits and drove in both runs Monday in the Brewers’ 2-0 victory over the Braves. Ramirez, who also made a couple of stellar defensive plays, appears to be at full strength after spending much of last season dealing with nagging knee injuries.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was special. It was an emotional moment for me. I kind of allowed the adrenaline and the emotion of the moment to take over and had a pretty horrendous at-bat. Swung at some pitches that I typically don’t swing at, but something that I‘m very thankful for and appreciative of.” -- RF Ryan Braun, on the standing ovation that preceded his first at-bat of the season. Braun sat out the final 65 games last year after accepting a suspension for his role in the Biogenesis performance-enhancing-drug scandal.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training, but he could miss most if not all of April.

--SS Jean Segura (right shoulder soreness) was unable to play in the field in late March, he was in the Opening Day lineup. He might get a bit of extra rest early in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

RHP Brandon Kintzler

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer