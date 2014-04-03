Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Eyebrows were raised Monday when, up 2-0 in the ninth inning, right-hander Francisco Rodriguez ran in from the Milwaukee bullpen instead of right-hander Jim Henderson, the Brewers’ regular closer.

After the game, Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said that he planned to ease Henderson into the role after a less-than-impressive spring that left Henderson with a 6.00 ERA in nine appearances.

“I‘m not throwing the ball as good as I can,” Henderson said. “It’s about getting out there and being at your best. You always want your best reliever out there (in the ninth inning) and right now ... that’s not me.”

The move is somewhat surprising, as Roenicke said throughout spring training that numbers aren’t a primary concern and that his coaching staff would take other factors into account.

But Henderson has also struggled with velocity and command.

”Ideally, I would like to get him a couple outings where the game isn’t on the line,“ said Roenicke, whose Brewers fell to Atlanta 5-2 Tuesday. ”I‘m not saying we can do that because if he has to pitch where it’s an inning I need him to pitch, he’ll pitch. We want him as a closer.

“That’s what we want. We want him to be the guy he was last year.”

Henderson moved into the role when right-hander John Axford faltered out of the gate last season and went on to convert 28 of 32 save opportunities while posting a 2.70 ERA in 61 relief appearances.

Rodriguez, back again with Milwaukee, will close games until Henderson is ready to go, Roenicke says.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Aaron Harang , 2013: 5-12, 5.40) vs. Brewers (RHP Matt Garza , 2013: 10-6, 3.82)

--RHP Jim Henderson made his 2014 debut, striking out the only batter he faced Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to the Braves. Henderson will not be used in his normal closer’s role for the time being after struggling to find a rhythm during Cactus League play.

--3B Aramis Ramirez went 3-for-4 with an RBI Tuesday in Milwaukee’s 5-2 loss to the Braves. He has five hits and three RBIs in the first two games this season and has looked good in the field after being hindered much of last season by knee injuries. Ramirez has accounted for three of Milwaukee’s four runs scored this season.

--CF Carlos Gomez hit his first home run of the season, smacking Braves LHP Alex Wood’s first offering of the game to dead center in the first inning. Gomez, leading off for Milwaukee this season, also drew two walks and has reached base in four of his eight plate appearances to start the year and has two stolen bases.

--2B Scooter Gennett was not in the starting lineup Tuesday against Atlanta. Manager Ron Roenicke opted to start right-handed hitting Rickie Weeks against Atlanta LHP Alex Wood. Gennett, a left-hander, hit just .175 against lefties last season and .364 against right-handers.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez, back again with Milwaukee, will close games until RHP Jim Henderson is ready to go, manager Ron Roenicke says.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good, I felt strong. I would have liked to have a little better result.” -- RHP Kyle Lohse, who allowed three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings of Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training, but he could miss most if not all of April.

--SS Jean Segura (right shoulder soreness) was unable to play in the field in late March, he was in the Opening Day lineup. He might get a bit of extra rest early in the season.

==