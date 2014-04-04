Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With the Milwaukee Brewers’ first interleague series of the season set for this weekend in Boston, manager Ron Roenicke has plenty of candidates to fill the designated hitter spot.

The early-season schedule, however, is not exactly cooperating.

“There’s three guys I’d like to use, one each day,” Roenicke said Wednesday before his team’s 1-0 loss to Atlanta. “It doesn’t work out because we’re coming off a day off so I‘m trying to figure that out.”

Jean Segura is the leading candidate.

Seugra has been recovering from a sore shoulder but got a scheduled day off Wednesday. Coupled with the team’s off-day Thursday, Segura, in his second full major league season, doesn’t want to go three days without throwing.

Third baseman Aramis Ramirez would be the next logical candidate as Roenicke wants to manage Ramirez’s schedule to keep him on the field as much as possible this season.

Roenicke would prefer to use catcher Jonathan Lucroy as the designated hitter Saturday when right-hander Wily Peralta makes his first start of the season. Peralta finally got into a groove last season throwing to backup catcher Martin Maldonado, but on days Maldonado catches, Roenicke would like to keep Lucroy’s bat in the lineup.

“I’ll have to talk one of them into it,” Roenicke said.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Friday -- Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 2013: 7-4, 3.87 ERA) vs. Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 2013: 12-5, 4.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Logan Schafer picked up his first hit of the season; a single to center to lead off the seventh inning Wednesday. Schafer had a very good spring training (.379, 2 triple, 4 doubles, 17 runs scored, 8 RBIs) and could see more action if Khris Davis (0-for-8, 4 strikeouts) continues his slow start to the season.

--OF Khris Davis was not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves but came on to pinch-hit and struck out against right-hander David Carpenter in the eighth. Davis is off to a slow start this season (0-for-8, four strikeouts), after taking over in left field for Ryan Braun, who moved to right.

--3B Aramis Ramirez went 1-for-3 Wednesday and is batting .500 (5-for-10) with a double and three RBIs so far this season. Manager Ron Roenicke said Ramirez, who spent much of last season hobbled by knee problems and got off to a late start in spring training, will likely be the designated hitter in at least one of the Brewers’ games this weekend in Boston.

--SS Jean Segura was not in Milwaukee’s starting lineup Wednesday. Manager Ron Roenicke said it was a planned day off, meant to coincide with the team’s scheduled off-day Thursday, in the hopes of not putting too much stress on Segura’s right shoulder, which has been bothering him the last few weeks. Segura is 0-for-7 so far this season and will be back in the lineup Friday at Boston, Roenicke said.

--RHP Marco Estrada closed the 2013 season strong and went 7-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 21 starts. Estrada was Milwaukee’s best pitcher in spring, going 4-0 with a 2.16 ERA in six Cactus League starts and did not allow a run over his last 17 innings. Estrada has only faced the Red Sox once before, but took the loss in relief of Shaun Marcum on June 17, 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think our offense is going to score runs and when we don‘t, I‘m going to be disappointed.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, after a 1-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training, but he could miss most if not all of April.

--SS Jean Segura (right shoulder soreness) was unable to play in the field in late March, he was in the Opening Day lineup. He might get a bit of extra rest early in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

RHP Brandon Kintzler

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer