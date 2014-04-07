Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Milwaukee Brewers manager Ron Roenicke is thrilled with the work of his pitchers over the first six games of the season.

The starters own a 1.65 ERA. Over the weekend, the relievers gave up a single run -- unearned -- in Milwaukee’s first three-game sweep of the Red Sox in 21 years.

The Brewers are 4-2 -- and the pitchers are leading the way.

“It’s been outstanding,” Roenicke said after right-hander Yovani Gallardo paced Milwaukee in Sunday’s series finale with 6 2/3 scoreless innings. “Hopefully this is a sign that it’s going to be a great year on the mound, and I think it is going to be.”

Left-hander Zach Duke got the last out of the seventh inning, and right-hander Tyler Thornburg struck out three and walked two over the last two innings.

Gallardo talked in spring training about the importance of getting off to a good start, and he hasn’t allowed a run while winning each of his first two starts.

“It’s always a good feeling to go out there and have good starts the first two starts,” he said. “But you still gotta keep going. You can’t depend on two starts. You gotta keep being consistent and keep going out there every fifth day.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-2

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 0-1, 3.86 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick (0-0, 1.29)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Khris Davis, who was 0-for-8 when the Brewers hit Fenway Park for a weekend series, went 8-for-15 as his team swept the Boston Red Sox. Four of the hits were doubles.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo pitched 6 2/3 scoreless inning to beat the Red Sox on Sunday. He hasn’t allowed a run and is 2-0 through his first two starts of the season. He didn’t walk a batter Sunday, the first time since last May 4 he pitched at least six innings without walking a batter.

--3B Aramis Ramirez, who served as the designated hitter Sunday, went 1-for-4 with an RBI single. He is hitting .440 on 11-for-25 this season. Ramirez is the only Brewer to hit safely in all six games.

--3B Mark Reynolds, who played first base Saturday, made a big defensive play in the first inning Sunday. He also went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base. He has eight homers and 25 RBIs in 31 career games at Fenway Park.

--RHP Kyle Lohse, who spent part of the 2007 season with the Phillies, is scheduled to open the Brewers’ delayed three-game series at Philadelphia -- now on Tuesday instead of Monday. In his first start of 2014, Lohse dropped a 5-2 home decision to the Atlanta Braves. He finished 11-10 last season, his first with Milwaukee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That shows the kind of team we have in this clubhouse. The hitters they have ... it’s not an easy lineup, it’s definitely not an easy lineup.” -- RHP Yovani Gallardo, after the Brewers beat the Red Sox 4-0 Sunday to cap Milwaukee’s first three-game sweep at Fenway Park since 1993.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Ryan Braun (sore right thumb) played April 6 after resting April 5.

--SS Jean Segura sat (right shoulder soreness) did not play April 6. He is receiving a bit of extra rest early in the season.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training, but he could miss most if not all of April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

RHP Brandon Kintzler

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer