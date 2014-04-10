Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Milwaukee Brewers made a small bit of history Wednesday night when manager Ron Roenicke made the first replay challenge in club history during a 9-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

It proved successful.

With a runner at first in the bottom of the first, Philadelphia’s Jimmy Rollins grounded a ball back to pitcher Matt Garza. Garza’s throw to second pulled shortstop Jean Segura off the bag, and Segura attempted to tag Ben Revere, the runner from first.

Umpire Adrian Johnson first ruled Revere safe, but Roenicke challenged the call, and it was overturned.

“The umpire’s right on top of it,” Roenicke said, “so for me to say I see it better on the bench, I‘m not that good. So yeah, I need help. ... (Segura) said he got him, so that makes me really make sure I get out there and that we look at that well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-2

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada 0-0, 1.59 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cliff Lee, 2-0, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada, Thursday’s starter, pitched 5 2/3 innings while receiving a no-decision last Friday against Boston. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out six and walking three in that game. He is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in two career starts against Philadelphia, both coming in 2012.

--RHP Matt Garza, Wednesday’s starter, pitched eight innings against Atlanta in his first start as a Brewer last Wednesday and took a 1-0 loss. He carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before allowing a two-out homer to Chris Johnson, and ultimately allowed two hits and one run in eight innings of work. Garza struck out seven and walked one.

--CF Carlos Gomez went 3-for-5 with a home run in Wednesday’s victory over Philadelphia. The homer was the third of the season for Gomez, who was a triple away from the cycle. He is hitting .423 in the first five games of Milwaukee’s road trip, .361 overall.

--3B Aramis Ramirez went 3-for-5 in Wednesday’s 9-4 victory over the Phillies. Ramirez, who drove in the game’s first run with a first-inning single, is hitting .400.

--RF Ryan Braun hit a two-run triple in a three-run eighth inning as the Brewers snapped a 4-4 tie en route to a 9-4 victory over the Phillies on Wednesday night. Braun, who began the game with the highest career average of any Philadelphia opponent since 1900 (.392), walked and struck out three times in his first four plate appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We know how good we are.” -- OF Logan Schafer said Wednesday night after the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-4 for their fifth straight win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training, but he could miss most if not all of April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

RHP Brandon Kintzler

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer