Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- First baseman Mark Reynolds is giving the Brewers what they expected: a selective big hitter.

The 30-year-old slugger has a well-deserved reputation as a free swinger. Now on his fifth team, he led his league in strikeouts four straight seasons between 2008 and 2011, fanning at least 196 times in each of those years.

Reynolds has hit 204 home runs while striking out 1,287 times in 3,442 at-bats in his eight-year career. But he has also walked 463 times, with four seasons of 75 walks or more. And that is what appealed to manager Ron Roenicke and general manager Doug Melvin before they signed Reynolds in January.

One of the key moments in the Brewers’ 9-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night came when Reynolds drew a leadoff walk in the eighth inning from reliever Antonio Bastardo, after being behind in the count 0-2.

Reynolds later scored the first run in a three-run inning, as the Brewers snapped a 4-4 tie. He also hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Justin DeFratus.

“We know he strikes out, but he’s not up there swinging at everything,” Roenicke said. “He gives you a good at-bat. Everybody will chase pitches, but he’s not up there just chasing. For myself, I‘m OK with that. A guy that can hit home runs, most of them will strike out. But a guy that will watch pitches, give us walks, I think in a lineup where we have a bunch of free swingers, that becomes a plus.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-2

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta 0-0, 3.60) vs. Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano 0-1, 3.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta, Friday’s starter, earned a no-decision in his first start of the season, last Saturday at Boston. He pitched five innings and allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits, while striking out six and walking two. He earned a 9-3 victory in his only previous appearance against Pittsburgh, on Sept. 4, 2013.

--RHP Marco Estrada pitched six innings to beat Philadelphia 6-2 Thursday, his first victory of the season. Estrada went six innings and allowed two runs on five hits, while striking out six and walking two. He threw 94 pitches, 62 for strikes.

--LF Khris Davis went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs Thursday in a 6-2 victory over Philadelphia, his second and third RBIs of the season. Both came at the expense of Phillies ace Cliff Lee. Davis is hitting .333 this season.

--RF Ryan Braun went 2-for-3 and drove in a run in Thursday’s 6-2 victory over the Phillies. Braun went 6-for-12 with three homers and 10 RBIs in the series, raising his average from .150 to .281.

--CF Carlos Gomez went 3-for-5 Thursday in a 6-2 victory over Philadelphia. Gomez went 8-for-16 in the three-game series and 14-for-31 on Milwaukee’s six-game road trip, leaving his average at .390.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re hitting. We’re pitching. It’s the way we want to keep doing it. Obviously it’s a little tougher on the road to do it, but we did it. That just shows you the kind of team we are. We’re a pretty good team.” -- RHP Marco Estrada, after the Brewers won their sixth straight on the road.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training, but he could miss most if not all of April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

RHP Brandon Kintzler

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer