Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Last season was anything but fun for Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Aramis Ramirez.

The veteran appeared in 92 games and was hardly himself for most of the season after being hampered by knee injuries.

All that is a distant memory for Ramirez, who continued his torrid start to the 2014 season with a 2-for-4 performance that included a two-run home run in the Brewers’ 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night at Miller Park, extending their winning streak to seven games.

Ramirez hit safely in nine of the Brewers’ first 10 games this season and has at least one RBI in eight of those contests. After his performance Friday, Ramirez is batting a team-leading .395 and has also looked solid at third base.

“That’s how you win games,” Ramirez said. “You have to do everything. You have to play defense, hit with guys on base and pitch. That’s key. Everybody is focused on our offense, but our pitching has been great. That’s why we are who we are.”

Ramirez has been lethal with runners in scoring position, batting .727 (8-for-11) with nine RBIs.

“Aramis continues to give us the big hits,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “People on base, the guy is pretty amazing. We’re crusing along there, looking like we’re not going to get any hits, and the next thing you know he gets a hold of one and hits it out and gives us a couple runs.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-2

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 0-1, 1.17) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-0, 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jonathan Lucroy got the start at catcher Friday despite RHP Wily Peralta’s history with backup C Martin Maldonado. Manager Ron Roenicke opted to go with Lucroy, who came into the game batting .371 over Maldonado, who his hitless in five at-bats this season. Roenicke also wants all of his starters to get used to throwing to both his catchers and has seen enough progress from Peralta, who went 7-7 with a 3.05 ERA in 16 starts when pitching to Maldonado.

--3B Aramis Ramirez went 2-for-4 and hit a two-run home run -- his first of the season -- off left-hander Francisco Liriano on Friday. Through the first 10 games this season, Ramirez has hit safely in nine and drove in at least one run in eight. He leads the Brewers with a .395 batting average and is batting .727 (8-for-11) with nine RBI with runners in scoring position this season.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez will stay in the closer’s role for the time being, according to Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. He moved into the role on Opening Day after Roenicke decided RHP Jim Henderson needed to iron a few things out before returning to the role this season. Rodriguez struck out the side Friday night to pick up his third save in as many opportunities this season and now has 307 in his career; three behind Goose Gossage for 20th place on baseball’s all-time list.

--RHP Jim Henderson hit 96 miles per hour on the radar gun Friday when he threw a perfect eighth inning in the Brewers’ 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh, but will not move back into the closer’s role for the time being. Henderson converted 28 of 32 save opportunities last season but struggled to find a rhythm during spring training and was used in earlier situations by manager Ron Roenicke. Henderson has not allowed a run in five appearances this season (3 1/3 IP) but Roenicke plans to keep RHP Francisco Rodriguez at closer for now.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s how you win games. You have to do everything. You have to play defense, hit with guys on base and pitch. That’s key. Everybody is focused on our offense, but our pitching has been great. That’s why we are who we are.” -- Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez, who went 2-for-4 and hit a two-run home run -- his first of the season in Milwaukee’s 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training, but he could miss most if not all of April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

RHP Brandon Kintzler

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer