Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE - Kyle Lohse’s 8 2/3-inning effort Sunday came at a perfect time for the Milwaukee Brewers.

While Milwaukee’s bullpen has been practically unhittable so far this season, leading baseball with a 0.83 ERA entering play Sunday, manager Ron Roenicke has had to use most of his top arms frequently over the last few days.

Closer Francisco Rodriguez was not available after appearing in three consecutive games. Right-hander Jim Henderson had appeared in each of the last two, but was available if an emergency arose, and everyone else in the bullpen -- with the exception of right-hander Rob Wooten, who just arrived from Triple-A Nashville, and lefty Wei-Chung Wang, a 21-year-old Rule V pick who hasn’t appeared in a game this season -- had at least five appearances through the first 11 games.

So when Lohse left the game with one out to go, Roenicke turned to left-hander Will Smith, who needed just three pitches to strike out Pittsburgh third baseman Pedro Alvarez and lock down his first career save.

“[I was thinking] ‘get that guy out’,” Smith said. “Kyle was doing an amazing job and saved us down there.”

“What those starting five have done for us to start the season has been unbelievable. They’ve been throwing the ball well and keeping us in games.”

Roenicke said Sunday morning that he expects his starters to start working deeper into games as they start to settle into their regular routines.

“Any time you can get your starters going deeper, it makes a big difference with your bullpen,” Roenicke said.

Even with the extra workload, Milwaukee’s relievers have been outstanding, holding opponents to just three runs and a .153 batting average in 33 innings of work.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-2

STREAK: Won nine

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 0-1, 2.57) vs. Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 2-0, 6.55)

PLAYER NOTES

--LHP Will Smith recorded the first save of his career, needing just three pitches to strike out Pirates third baseman Pedro Alvarez Sunday afternoon. Smith, acquired by the Brewers from Kansas City over the winter for OF Norichika Aoki, came into the game holding opponents to a .100 (2-for-20) batting average and has nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings of work.

--RHP Rob Wooten was recalled by the Brewers Sunday from Triple-A Nashville, where he appeared in three games and struck out four while recording three saves. He appeared in 27 games for the Brewers last season and went 3-1 with a 3.90 ERA.

--3B Aramis Ramirez singled, walked and drove in his 11th run of the season Sunday in the Brewers’ 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh. Ramirez followed RF Ryan Braun’s fourth-inning double with a single to left, improving his average to .750 (9-for-12) with runners in scoring position this season. Ramirez has reached base in 11 of 12 games this season.

--CF Carlos Gomez went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and now has driven in at least one run in each of his last nine games. Gomez has hit safely in his last six games, going 11-for-26 with two home runs and five RBI during that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think anytime you play good baseball and are doing things right, you seem to get more breaks. When we’re not playing well, I know it goes the other way. You see it all the time. Everything is going good.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, after his team won its ninth straight game, 4-1 over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training, but he could miss most if not all of April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

RHP Brandon Kintzler

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer