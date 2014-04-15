Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Scooter Gennett made his ninth start of the season at second base Monday but Brewers manager Ron Roenicke is still not ready to pick an everyday starter.

Neither Gennett nor Rickie Weeks has made enough of an impression to tip Roenicke’s hand, so for the time being, the platoon remains in effect.

Gennett had the inside track heading into Spring Training after finishing the 2013 season batting .358 after Aug 5. But he got off to a slow start in spring training and took a .276 average into the game Monday against St. Louis but was batting .400 against left-handed pitchers, which has worked in his favor.

Weeks has been almost a non-factor thus far, hitting .158 with a double in eight games but will continue to see action at second base while Roenicke waits for one or the other to get into a groove.

”I‘m fine with platooning until one of them gets so hot that he’s going to play all the time,“ said Roenicke, whose team was blanked 4-0 by the Cardinals Monday. ”That’s fine. We’ll go this way for awhile and see where we are. Scooter has been swinging the bat pretty good, and Rickie has been better the last couple of games. Hopefully we can get him going.

“I think it can be a nice combination. It can be a really good offensive combination and then they split the time out there on defense.”

Weeks is making $10 million this season, the last year of a four-year, $38.5 million deal signed in February 2011.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-0, 2.31 ERA) vs. Cardinals (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-0, 1.29)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Khris Davis got the day off Monday, his second in a row, as manager Ron Roenicke stacked his lineup with lefties against Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn. Davis went 0-for-11 over the weekend against Pittsburgh and is 0-for-15 this season at Miller Park but went 7-for-18 against St. Louis last season and should be back in the lineup tomorrow against RHP Shelby Miller.

--2B Scooter Gennett made his ninth start of the season at second base Monday and went 0-for-2 with a walk in the Brewers’ 4-0 loss to the Cardinals. Gennett is hitting .276 this season but is batting .400 against left-handed pitchers. Still, manager Ron Roenicke plans to use Gennett in a platoon with Rickie Weeks until one or the other gets hot enough at the plate to warrant more playing time.

--RF Ryan Braun went 0-for-4 and struck out twice Monday against Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn, snapping a seven-game hitting streak. Braun was batting .429 during the streak, which included a three-homer game at Philadelphia on April 8.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang made his major league debut Monday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in the Brewers’ 4-0 loss to the Cardinals. Wang, a 21-year-old Rule V selection out of the Pirates’ organization, played in the Rookie Level Gulf Coast League last year but was impressive enough in spring training (0-1, 3.86 ERA; 7K, 0BB) that he made the Opening Day roster but hadn’t appeared in a game yet as manager Ron Roenicke wanted to wait for the right low-leverage moment. Milwaukee must keep Wang on the roster all season or offer him back to Pittsburgh for $50,000.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I could have had better stuff. It could have ended a different way, but it is what it is. I just have to get ready for the next one. I left one ball hanging, and he deposited it in the seats. The worst thing is was it was just a big time momentum shift right there. I felt like we had momentum after the play at home and the great plays on defense, and that was just like a back breaker. We’re fine. We’ll come back and start a new thing tomorrow.” -- Brewers RHP Matt Garza, after Monday’s 4-0 loss to the Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (mild sprain of the rotator cuff) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training, but he could miss most if not all of April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer