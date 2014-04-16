Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Since the start of the season, Brewers manager Ron Roenicke insisted he would like to see right-hander Jim Henderson back in the ninth-inning role.

Henderson converted 28 of 32 save opportunities last season, but after a slow start in spring training, Roenicke opted to install veteran right-hander Francisco Rodriguez as the temporary closer while Henderson worked out a few issues in lower-leverage situations.

By all accounts, Henderson was working his way back, holding opponents scoreless while striking out seven over his first six outings before serving up two ninth-inning home runs Tuesday in a 6-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

“It’s a little hard to figure out,” Roenicke said. “He threw some good fastballs and some good sliders but we have to get him consistent.”

Rodriguez, meanwhile, has thrived in his third go-round with Milwaukee. In six appearances this season, Rodriguez has not allowed a run and given up just one hit and one walk while striking out 11 and converting all four of his save opportunities.

Roenicke still isn’t sure how the position will play out over the course of the year.

“We’ll see,” Roenicke said. “I don’t want to lock myself into what can happen and where guys are going to be.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-4

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 1-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Cardinals (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-0, 0.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Aramis Ramirez leads the Brewers with a .351 average and 12 RBIs this season. Ramirez homered in the fourth inning off St. Louis Cardinals RHP Shelby Miller. He’s recorded at least one hit in 12 games this season.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg pitched a perfect seventh inning Tuesday and has retired 17 consecutive batters over his last five outings. In all, Thornburg is 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in seven appearances this season and has not allowed a run in his last six.

--RHP Jim Henderson gave up three runs on two ninth-inning home runs Tuesday in the Brewers’ 6-3 loss to the Cardinals. Henderson, who converted 28 of 32 save opportunities last season, was removed from the closer’s role a day before the season opener in order to allow him to work through a few issues. Until Tuesday, Henderson had not allowed a run in six appearances.

--SS Jean Segura’s slow start continued Tuesday when he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout against Cardinals right-hander Shelby Miller. In his last five games, Segura is batting .150 (3-for-20) with a double, no walks and four strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were swinging the bats well before these guys came in. We’ve faced two good pitchers.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, after losing the second in a row to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (mild sprain of the rotator cuff) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training, but he could miss most if not all of April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer