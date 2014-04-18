Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Lyle Overbay got to Pittsburgh just in time to turn around and go back to Milwaukee, but it seems certain he was not complaining.

Overbay got home in time to see his wife Sarah give birth to their fifth child, a son named Eddie Christian. The Overbays have four boys and one girl.

Overbay was placed on the paternity list before Thursday night’s 11-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates and is expected to miss three days, the maximum allowed under major league rules.

Following the Brewers’ win over the St. Louis Cardinals at home on Wednesday afternoon, Overbay flew with the team to Pittsburgh. However, his wife went into labor 10 days earlier than expected Thursday morning and Overbay flew home.

Overbay is off to a slow start this season, hitting .100 with three RBIs in 10 games, and had been losing playing time to first baseman Mark Reynolds in recent days.

The Brewers recalled up infielder/outfielder Elian Herrera from Triple-A Nashville to take Overbay’s spot on the roster. Herrera hit .250 with two RBIs and two stolen bases in 12 games at Nahsville.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (Kyle Lohse, 2-1, 3.05) at Pirates (Charlie Morton, 0-1, 3.32)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Braun returned to the lineup Thursday night at Pittsburgh and went 1-for-4 with a double in an 11-2 loss after being rested during Wednesday’s win over St. Louis. Braun has been hampered by a nerve issue in his right thumb since last season and opted not to undergo surgery while serving a 65-game suspension from Major League Baseball in 2013 that came as a result of its Biogenesis investigation. All three of Braun’s home runs this season have come in the same game April 8 against the Phillies at Philadelphia.

--RHP Kyle Lohse (2-1, 3.05) is scheduled to pitch Friday night against the Pirates at Pittsburgh. Lohse is 10-2 with a 3.41 ERA in 21 career games against the Pirates and has gone 10 consecutive starts without losing to them.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s the most embarrassed I’ve ever been in my professional career. I don’t even know how to describe it. It was embarrassing.” -- Brewers RHP Rob Wooten, after giving up three runs in one-third of an inning in an 11-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (mild sprain of the rotator cuff) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay (paternity list)

INF Rickie Weeks

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer