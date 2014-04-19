Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Milwaukee Brewers knew they were bucking some pretty steep odds when they selected left-hander Wei-Chung Wang from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Rule 5 Draft in December at the Winter Meetings in Orlando.

Wang had never pitched above the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. Furthermore, he must stay on the major league roster all season or else be offered back to the Pirates for $25,000 -- half the drafting price -- under baseball rules.

Wang, 21, made his debut April 14 with one scoreless relief inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. However, he second outing was a nightmare as the Pirates tagged him for six runs, including two home runs, in one inning on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

Brewers manager Ron Roenicke admitted he worried that such a poor game might affect Wang’s confidence. However, he saw no change in the Taiwanese native Friday when he showed up in the Brewers’ clubhouse.

“He was the same guy and that was good to see,” Roenicke said. “You don’t know how a young player is going to react to a game like that but he was fine.”

Roenicke does acknowledge that one problem is the language barrier, though Wang does have a translator to assist him.

“I don’t know what he’s really thinking because things tend to get lost in translation,” Roenicke said. “I wish we could communicate better so we could all get to know him better and help make the adjustment a little smoother. Arm-wise, though, he has a lot of talent, which is why we feel we can keep him here all year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 0-2, 3.43) at Pirates (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 0-2, 7.31)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Logan Schafer was unavailable to play for a second straight game Friday night because of what manager Ron Roenicke called a “hamstring issue.” Roenicke did not say which hamstring was injured but indicated there is a good chance Schafer could be placed on the disabled list Saturday.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler, who has been on the disabled list since April 9 with a strained right shoulder, threw in the bullpen before Friday night’s game in Pittsburgh and said he felt good. Kintzler is expected to have three more bullpen sessions before the Brewers decide whether to activate him from the DL or send him to the minor leagues for a brief rehab assignment.

--C Jonathan Lucroy got a rare night off Friday as C Martin Maldonado started behind the plate at Pittsburgh. Lucroy had started 14 of the Brewers’ first 16 games this season.

--RHP Matt Garza will start Saturday night at Pittsburgh. He is 1-2 with a 3.54 ERA In five career starts against the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just one of those games. Goofy stuff happened, like when Maldy hit the cover off the ball. We got a run because of it. Just a strange game. Hard to explain.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenick after a 5-3 win in Pittsburgh on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (mild sprain of the rotator cuff) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He threw a bullpen session April 18.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay (paternity list)

INF Rickie Weeks

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer