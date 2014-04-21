Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH - Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Francisco Rodriguez has been resurgent after getting another chance to close and he even passed an impressive name on the all-time saves list Sunday.

Rodriguez pitched a scoreless bottom of the 14th to close out the Milwaukee Brewers’ 3-2 victory over the Pirates at Pittsburgh on Sunday. Rodriguez has converted all seven opportunities despite not finding out until opening day that he and Jim Henderson, now the top set-up man, would be trading places.

The save was the 311th of Rodriguez’s 13-year career, giving him one more than Hall of Famer Goose Gossage and moving into a tie for 20th place with Tom Henke.

“It means a lot,” Rodriguez said. “When you’re right there with a Hall of Famer, I take a lot of pride in that. But at the same time, I‘m not pitching for records at all. I pitch because I like this game, not for records or anything. But it’s a privilege for me to be on that list. Definitely, it is.”

Rodriguez, 32, is pitching better than he has in years, and his 2014 performance has been reminiscent of 2008 when he set the major-league record with 62 saves for the Los Angeles Angels. He has pitched 10 scoreless innings in 10 appearances, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out 15.

“He’s throwing the ball really well,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “He’s not all that old, so hopefully he will keep moving up the saves list.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-5

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-1, 1.27 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 2-0, 1.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Logan Schafer was placed on the disabled list prior to Sunday’s game with a strained right hamstring. Schafer injured himself Thursday during a game in Pittsburgh while stretching in the on-deck circle. He is hitting just .214 in 10 games.

--1B Lyle Overbay returned to the team on Sunday after missing three games while on paternity leave and came off the bench to go 1-for-2 with a walk in the Brewers’ 3-2 win at Pittsburgh in 14 innings. Overbay did not start against Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole as right-handed hitting 1B Mark Reynolds continues to see increased playing time against right-handers. The left-handed-hitting Overbay is hitting just .136 in 11 games.

--3B Aramis Ramirez was out of the starting lineup for first time this season Sunday after starting 18 games in a row, though he was intentionally walked in the 12th inning as a pinch-hitter. The 35-year-old Ramirez was limited to 92 games last season because of a knee injury.

--CF Carlos Gomez was ejected in the third inning for his role in a benches-clearing incident. Gomez tripled off the center-field fence but had to hustle to third base after standing at home plate watching the ball because he thought he had hit a home run. Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole took exception and yelled at Gomez as he slid into third base. Gomez then charged at Cole, which caused both benches and bullpens to empty.

--C Martin Maldonado said he expects to be fined for his role in the benches-clearing incident. Maldonado punched Pirates OF Travis Snider from behind in the melee. Snider suffered a cut under his right eye.

--RHP Wily Peralta (2-0, 1.96) will face the San Diego Padres on Monday in the opener of a three-game series. The Brewers have won all three of Peralta’s starts this season and he is 9-7 with a 2.88 ERA over his last 20 starts, dating to last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The bullpen was great, just great like it has been pretty much all year.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. -- Brewers manager Ron Roenick, after six Milwaukee relievers combined to give up one run in eighth innings in Sunday’s 14-inning, 3-2 victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Logan Schafer was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to April 18) prior to April 20 game with a strained right hamstring

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (mild sprain of the rotator cuff) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He threw a bullpen session April 18.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun