Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE -- Center fielder Carlos Gomez hadn’t yet heard from the Major League Baseball offices Monday so he was right back atop the lineup when the Brewers hosted the Padres at Miller Park.

“To be honest, I don’t know anything,” Gomez said before the Brewers hosted San Diego at Miller Park. “I’ve just been watching TV, and the only thing I hear is my dad and my mother talking to me. They don’t want to see something like that. I said, ‘I don’t mean to do that, but things happen in the game.'”

The fight started in the third inning, when Gomez tripled

off Pirates starter Gerrit Cole.

Gomez paused at the plate and flipped his bat before jogging to first, only to pick up steam when the ball hit the wall.

Cole confronted Gomez, who claimed he tossed his bat out of anger over what he thought was an out, and once tempers flared, the benches cleared and punches were thrown.

”People say the worst stuff about things I’ve been doing for a long time,“ Gomez said. ”It’s not like disrespect. It’s not like I show people up. I don’t get sensitive when they strike me out. I don’t say, ‘Hey, why you throw me 98? Why you throw me a slider in the dirt? Why you throw me a fastball in the neck?’ This is baseball.

“It’s 2014. It’s a game. Just enjoy it. Whoever does the best job on the field is the one that’s going to win games. That’s the only reason we are here, to win games. It’s not to go fight. It’s not for complicated stuff. It’s to win and compete. That’s what I like to do, compete.”

Brewers manager Ron Roenicke spoke with Gomez Monday and said he stands behind his player.

“Gomey needs to be himself and do what he does,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “When things happen, yeah, he can be calmer than what he is. But there’s no way any player is not going to respond to a guy saying something to him and yelling at him right off the bat. There’s no way any player is just going to sit there and not say anything.”

Gomez said Sunday he planned to appeal any suspension but backed off that stance slightly a day later.

“Whatever they say, if I feel like it is not fair, I‘m going to appeal,” Gomez said. “If I feel like it is fair, I‘m going to take it.”

RECORD: 15-5

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-0, 1.46 ERA) vs. Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 1-3, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rob Wooten was optioned to Triple-A Nashville Monday as the Brewers sought to provide some relief for their relief corps, which covered eight innings in Milwaukee’s 14-inning victory Sunday at Pittsburgh. Wooten, who joined the Brewers when RHP Brandon Kintzler was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 12, appeared in four games for Milwaukee and allowed four runs on six hits while striking out five, including two scoreless innings on Sunday.

--RHP Alfredo Figaro was recalled Monday from Triple-A Nashville, where he had a 5.00 ERA in seven appearances this season. Figaro spent most of the 2013 season with the Brewers and posted a 3-3 record and 4.14 ERA in 33 appearances, including five starts.

--SS Jean Segura hit sixth in Ron Roenicke’s lineup Monday while 2B Scooter Genentt filled the No. 2 role held by Segura since his red-hot start to the 2013 season. Segura was originally slated to bat seventh Monday, but moved up a spot when LF Khris Davis was a late scratch due to a stomach bug.

--CF Carlos Gomez was in the starting lineup Monday and had yet to hear from the MLB offices in New York following his role a bench-clearing brawl Sunday at Pittsburgh. Gomez doubled and drew a walk in Milwaukee’s 4-3 victory over San Diego and is batting .313 for the season.

--C Martin Maldonado started at catcher Monday in place of Jonathan Lucroy, who caught all 14 innings of the Brewers’ 3-2 victory Sunday. The rest for Lucroy comes in handy as Maldonado might face a suspension for his role in a bench-clearing brawl during the game in Pittsburgh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the thing that I’ve been working on ever since I’ve been in the minor leagues. I’ve just grown up as a professional and as a man too. I‘m able to control the situation and not let it get away for a big inning. I‘m going to just try and keep doing it.” -- RHP Wily Peralta, who defeated the Padres Monday and avoided the big inning that plagued him during much of his rookie season.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (mild sprain of the rotator cuff) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He threw a bullpen session April 18 and 21.

--OF Logan Schafer was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to April 18) prior to the April 20 game with a strained right hamstring

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April.

