Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Major League Baseball slapped Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Carlos Gomez with a three-game suspension Tuesday for his role in a bench-clearing brawl Sunday against the Pirates at Pittsburgh.

Gomez remained atop the Brewers’ batting order as he plans to appeal the suspension, which he thought was unfair.

“Why do I get three games when I don’t start nothing?,” Gomez said. “It is what it is. I‘m appealing because it’s not fair and I‘m not the one that started the fight and I‘m not the one that started throwing punches first. I’ll appeal it and wait for the result.”

Along with Gomez, Brewers catcher Martin Maldonado received a five-game suspension. Pirates outfielder Travis Snider has to sit two games and catcher Russell Martin one game for their roles in the fight, which began when Gomez hit a two-out triple in the third inning Sunday off Pirates right-hander Gerritt Cole.

Gomez appeared to pause for a moment and flip his bat before taking off for first base, thinking he had hit a home run.

Cole took offense, and confronted Gomez after he slid into third.

The situation exploded from there, with Snider coming from the Pirates bench and taking down Gomez. Snider was punched by Maldonado.

Martin earned his suspension for leaving the bench.

“Gomez got three, Travis got two, Martin got one ... and Maldonado got five,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “You can figure it out from there. That’s all I got.”

Cole did not receive a suspension, which didn’t sit well in the Brewers’ clubhouse.

“He said something, but he got away (with it),” Gomez said. “Everybody knows. You watch the replay, you see Snider come out of the dugout for no reason and start the fight. That’s why I‘m appealing, because I don’t feel like it’s fair. I‘m appealing today and I’ll just wait until the result comes out that’s the only thing I can say.”

Roenicke, too, wasn’t happy that Cole evaded any kind of punishment.

“The guy who started it all got nothing, and I don’t understand that,” Roenicke said. “So no, I‘m not happy with it. Doug’s not happy with it. I know they’re tough decisions, I know they have a lot to think of, they’ve got precedent, they’ve got a lot of things that go into this, but I don’t think it’s fair.”

Gomez will be able to play while waiting for his appeal to be heard.

Maldonado accepted his game suspension and will sit out through the Brewers’ weekend series with the Cubs.

Utilityman Elian Herrera will back up Jonathan Lucroy behind the plate until Maldonado returns.

“Doug talked to him about it,” Roenicke said. “Doug isn’t happy about the number of days. I‘m not happy about the number of days. But right now, how it works out, especially with Herrera being here, may be a better time to do it.”

The Brewers and Pirates have met seven times already this season and face each other six more times before the All-Star break, including three games in Milwaukee from May 13-15, and Roenicke expects MLB to keep a close eye on things.

“(The Pirates) have already put it out there that they aren’t happy with Maldy and Gomez,” Roenicke said. “If they get hit, the umpires better do something about it. It’s pretty obvious. ”

The Brewers dominated their National League Central rivals so far this season, winning six of seven matchups.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 3-1, 2.67 ERA) vs. Padres (RHP Tyson Ross (2-2, 2.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Figaro made his 2014 debut with the Brewers, allowing two hits in three innings of relief, one of which was a leadoff home run by Padres third baseman Chase Headley in the 12th inning of Milwaukee’s 2-1 loss to San Diego Tuesday. Figaro was recalled Monday from Triple-A Nashville, where he posted a 5.00 ERA in seven appearances.

--2B Scooter Gennett went 2-for-6 and hit his first home run of the season Tuesday, a solo shot that tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth inning off San Diego right-hander Ian Kennedy. Since last August, when he took over for the injured Rickie Weeks, Gennett is batting .348 (77-for-221) and is 6-for-15 at the plate in his last three games with a triple and a home run.

--LF Khris Davis doubled in the second inning Tuesday; his first hit of the season at Miller Park. Davis came into the game batting .258 on the year but was 0-for-20 with a walk and nine strikeouts at home. On the road, Davis is batting .370 with five doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

--RHP Johnny Hellweg was in Milwaukee Tuesday to get his ailing right elbow evaluated by the Brewers’ medical staff, which determined he suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament and will likely need to undergo Tommy John reconstructive suregry. Hellweg, the No. 4 prospect in the Brewers’ system felt a pop in the elbow Sunday while pitching for Triple-A Nashville, where he was 1-2 with a 4.95 ERA in four starts this season. Acquired from the Los Angeles Angels as part of the Zack Greinke trade in 2012, Hellweg was dominant at Triple-A last season, posting a 12-5 record and a 3.15 ERA in 23 starts, but struggled in eight appearances (seven starts) with Milwaukee, going 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA and 26 walks in 30 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some good opportunities to score, but Kennedy made some good pitches. I thought he was on his game today.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, on Padres RHP Ian Kennedy after a 2-1 loss on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (mild sprain of the rotator cuff) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He threw a bullpen session April 18 and 21.

--OF Logan Schafer was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to April 18) prior to the April 20 game with a strained right hamstring

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Alfredo Figaro

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun