Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Since it opened in 2001, Milwaukee’s Miller Park has been known as one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the game, but 12 games into the 2014 season, the Brewers are still looking for an offensive rhythm in their home stadium.

Entering their game Wednesday against San Diego, the Brewers were batting .210 at home, putting them 14th out of 15 teams in the National League. They were last in runs scored (25), RBIs (22) and 14th in total bases (92) and slugging (.312).

Considering the Brewers, by design, are a free-swinging power team on offense, manager Ron Roenicke thinks the early-season numbers are an aberration, especially when considering the caliber of pitching the Brewers have faced at home this season.

“When (opposing pitchers) on their games, it doesn’t matter where you are, it’s hard to hit,” Roenicke said. “That’s why when I was looking at the beginning of the season at the teams we’re playing, the reason those teams are good and were in the playoffs last year is because of their pitching. Yeah, there are some good offensive teams, but their pitching is what got them there.”

Right fielder Ryan Braun terrorized pitchers on the road this season, batting .385 with six home runs and 14 RBIs in nine games is batting .184 with no home runs, a double and two RBIs at Miller Park.

“We’ve had a lot of success in this ballpark,” Braun said. “We’ve definitely faced some pretty good pitchers, which contributes to it. The colder it is, the worse it is to hit in general, whether the roof is closed or not, that makes it tougher to hit, but I‘m sure over the course of the season we’ll score plenty of runs here.”

On the road, where the Brewers are 9-1 this season, Milwaukee leads the league with 60 runs scored, 57 RBIs, 15 home runs, 121 hits and a .306 average.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 0-2, 4.50) vs. Cubs (RHP Carlos Villanueva (1-4, 10.93)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Reynolds got the day off Wednesday. Reynolds went 0-for-9 with five strikeouts in the Brewers’ first two games against San Diego. In his last 12 games, Reynolds is 6-for-40 (.150) at the plate with three home runs and 16 strikeouts.

--SS Jean Segura hit his first home run of the season Wednesday, part of a 2-for-3 effort in the Brewers’ 5-2 victory over San Diego. The three-run home run off Padres right-hander Tyson Ross was his first since July 30, 2013. His three RBIs also marked a career high.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler threw approximately 40 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday and should be back with the Brewers on Friday when they open a weekend series against the Cubs at Miller Park. Kintzler has been out since April 9 with a strained right rotator cuff.

--2B Scooter Gennett batted second in the Brewers’ lineup for the third consecutive game Wednesday and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Milwaukee’s 5-2 victory over the Padres. Since moving up to replace shortstop Jean Segura, Gennett has thrived and is 5-for-13 (.385) with a triple and a home run.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (mild sprain of the rotator cuff) was activated from the DL on Thursday. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 9. RHP Alfredo Figaro was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s really nice to see Seggy swing the bat well. He’s been working hard at it, hitting extra and trying to get it going so that was good to see.” -- Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke, on SS Jean Segura, who hit his first home run of the season Wednesday, part of a 2-for-3 effort in the Brewers’ 5-2 victory over San Diego.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (mild sprain of the rotator cuff) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He threw a bullpen session April 18 and 21 and a simulated game April 23. He was activated from the DL on April 24.

--OF Logan Schafer was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to April 18) prior to the April 20 game with a strained right hamstring

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

