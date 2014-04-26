Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- By beating the Cubs 5-2 Friday, the Brewers improved to 17-6 on the season -- the best record in baseball.

Manager Ron Roenicke thinks the Brewers’ success can be attributed to a little more than just a “hot start.”

“Yeah, I think so,” Roenicke said. “We’re playing good baseball. It’s not every day -- we’ve won some games when we haven’t played that well -- but the pitchers are going out and continuing to give us a good outing almost every time and the bullpen is sharp - they’re all sharp, all of them are pitching well.”

Pitching has been the lynchpin to the Brewers’ early success. Heading into action Friday, Milwaukee’s 2.52 staff ERA was second to only Atlanta in all of baseball. The starters had a 2.57 ERA -- third in the Major League.

Right-hander Matt Garza added another quality start to Milwaukee’s 17 for the year by holding the Cubs to two runs on four hits over seven innings Friday.

“It’s confidence,” Garza said. “That’s what we’re playing with a lot of right now.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-6

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-1, 2.66 ERA) vs Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 1-2, 2.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Friday. Kintzler had been sidelined since suffering a mild strain of his right rotator cuff on April 9. Prior to that, Kintzler was 1-0 and had not allowed a run in five innings of work.

--RHP Alfredo Figaro was optioned to Triple-A Nashville Friday to make room for the return of RHP Brandon Kintzler from the disabled list. Figaro appeared in one game for the Brewers, taking the loss after allowing a run on two hits over three innings in the Brewers’ 2-1, 12-inning loss to San Diego on April 22.

--1B Lyle Overbay hit his first home run of the season and went 2-for-4 at the plate Friday in the Brewers’ 5-2 victory over the Cubs. The home run was Overbay’s first since Sept. 9, 2013, at Baltimore. He is 5-for-8 at the plate during the Brewers’ current home stand.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez worked a perfect ninth inning to record his 10th save in as many chances this season. Rodriguez has yet to allow a run in 2014 and has struck out 20 batters in 13 innings of work. His save Friday was No. 314 of his career, and moved Rodriguez into a tie with Robb Nenn for 18th all-time in MLB history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been on five different teams, man. If I had to get up for everybody, I’d be tired by midseason. It was just another ballgame, just another club I’ve got to give my team a chance to win (against).” -- RHP Matt Garza, after being the winning pitcher in Friday’s 5-2 victory over the Cubs, one of his former teams.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (mild sprain of the rotator cuff) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He threw a bullpen session April 18 and 21 and a simulated game April 23. He was activated from the DL on April 24.

--OF Logan Schafer was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to April 18) prior to the April 20 game with a strained right hamstring

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

