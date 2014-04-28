Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Jean Segura and Ryan Braun were not in the lineup Sunday for the Brewers and while both are dealing with injuries, neither player is expected to end up on the disabled list, manager Ron Roenicke said Sunday.

“They’re going to look at Ryan a little bit more and see what they need to do there,” Roenicke said. “(Segura) was told to come in later today. He didn’t look very good when he came back last night.”

Segura was hurt when he was hit in the face by Ryan Braun, who was swinging a bat atop the Brewers’ dugout steps Saturday night. He is expected to miss the next two or three days - while the swelling around his eye goes down -- and then might be able to pinch-hit or even start, according to Roenicke.

Braun, who has been hobbled by a sore thumb this season, has been battling an strained intercostal muscle and is expected to be sidelined for the next five days.

“It’s day to day,” Braun said. “I remain optimistic. I’ll get my treatment.”

Utility man Elian Herrera started in right field Sunday.

Roenicke gets catcher Martin Maldonado back Monday. He’s had to sit out the Brewers’ last five games after being suspended for his role in a bench-clearing brawl last Sunday in Pittsburgh.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-0, 1.42 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 2-2, 2.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jean Segura received four stitches under his right eye after being struck in the face with a bat by Ryan Braun on Saturday night. Segura was not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs and is not expected to go on the disabled list, manager Ron Roenicke said.

--RF Ryan Braun was not in the Brewers’ lineup Sunday and is expected to miss the next three to five games while he deals with a strained right intercostal muscle. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said that he doesn’t expect Braun to go on the disabled list and will use utility man Elian Herrera in right field for the time being and possibly Mark Reynolds.

--3B Aramis Ramirez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday. He went 1-for-22 at the plate during the Brewers’ seven-game homestand, dropping his average from .352 to .268.

--RHP Wei-Chung Wang made his third appearance of the season and his Miller Park debut Sunday, tossing a scoreless ninth inning in the Brewers’ 4-0 loss to the Cubs. Wang, a Rule V pick out of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization, played in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League last season.

--OF Logan Schafer will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Class A Brevard County and is expected to be ready to return when he is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday in Cincinnati. Schafer has been out since April 18 with a strained right hamstring.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If he’s not going to be sharp and that’s what he does, it’s pretty good. His command wasn’t as good but he still kept us in the ballgame.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, of RHP Wily Peralta, who held the Cubs to three runs but struggled with his command, allowing eight hits and a walk in Sunday’s 4-0 loss to Chicago.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jean Segura (eye injury) received four stitches under his right eye after being struck in the face with a bat on April 26. Segura was not in the lineup April 27 but is not expected to go on the disabled list, manager Ron Roenicke said.

--OF Logan Schafer (strained right hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 18, prior to the April 20 game. He will begin a rehab assignment April 28 with Class A Brevard County and is expected to be ready to return when he’s eligible to come off the disabled list May 3.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Henderson (closer)

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

===