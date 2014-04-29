Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The Milwaukee Brewers are winning games and losing players.

Right fielder Ryan Braun (oblique) and shortstop Jean Segura (facial injuries) didn’t start for the second straight game Monday night. Third baseman Aramis Ramirez (left elbow contusion) left in the seventh inning after getting plunked with a game-tying hit by pitch.

Despite being out of healthy position players by the eighth inning, Milwaukee somehow outlasted St. Louis 5-3 in 12 innings to improve to a major league-best 19-7, but its roster could be even thinner for this series’ last two games.

Manager Ron Roenicke said none of his injured players are hurt enough to go on the disabled list, which would allow the team to call up reinforcements. So he’s going to work with what he has.

“It’s not easy when you run out of players,” he said. “We’ll have to see how (Ramirez) is tomorrow.”

If Ramirez can’t go, Mark Reynolds will slide over to third base and Lyle Overbay will start at first. The only healthy bench options might be catcher Martin Maldonado and second baseman Rickie Weeks.

The good news: Segura could take batting practice Tuesday and play in the series finale Wednesday. The better news: The Brewers just keep winning games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 4-1, 2.38 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 4-1, 3.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo pitched one of his better games against St. Louis Monday night, giving up seven hits and three runs over six innings while walking one and whiffing two. Gallardo entered the night 1-11 (6.46 ERA) in 17 career starts against the Cardinals. It was the team’s eighth straight “quality start” and their MLB-best 21st in 26 games.

--RHP Kyle Lohse faces his old team for the first time this year on Tuesday night. Lohse pitched better against the Cardinals last year than a 1-3 record and 4.88 earned-run average suggests. He’s off to an outstanding start this season, holding opponents to a .198 batting average in five starts. He’s coming off a 5-2 win Wednesday night over San Diego, allowing just five hits and one earned run in seven innings.

--SS Jean Segura (facial injuries) missed his second straight game after being hit by the backswing on a practice swing by RF Ryan Braun before the first inning of Saturday night’s win over the Chicago Cubs. The team is hoping that Segura can take batting practice Tuesday and play on Wednesday, but he needs medical clearance before that happens.

--RF Ryan Braun (oblique), who was injured in the Saturday night victory, sat out his second straight game and it’s not known if he’ll be able to play in the series. Elian Herrera replaced Braun in right field Monday night, batting eighth. Braun was set to pinch-hit in the 10th inning if the pitcher’s spot came up, but Herrera fanned to end the inning.

--OF Logan Schafer (strained right hamstring) started a rehab assignment Monday at Class A Brevard County. Schafer was injured on April 18 in a win at Pittsburgh and went on the disabled list two days later.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (left elbow contusion) left in the seventh inning after getting plunked with a game-tying hit by pitch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been an unbelievable first month. I like our chances because we’re hungry. We had a couple of guys hurt and we were out of position players, but we kept grinding.” -- RHP Francisco Rodriguez, who picked up his MLB-best 12th save in Monday’s 12-inning win over the Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (left elbow contusion) left in the seventh inning April 28 after getting plunked with a game-tying hit by pitch.

--SS Jean Segura (eye injury) received four stitches under his right eye after being struck in the face with a bat on April 26. Segura was not in the lineup April 27 and April 28 but is not expected to go on the disabled list, manager Ron Roenicke said. The team is hoping Segura can take batting practice April 29 and play on April 30, but he needs medical clearance before that happens.

--RF Ryan Braun (oblique) was injured April 26. He sat out his second straight game April 28 and it’s not known when he will return.

--OF Logan Schafer (strained right hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 18, prior to the April 20 game. He began a rehab assignment April 28 with Class A Brevard County and is expected to be ready to return when he’s eligible to come off the disabled list May 3.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jim Henderson

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun