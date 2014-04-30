Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Want to know why the Milwaukee Brewers are leading the major leagues with a 20-7 record after Tuesday night’s 5-4, 11-inning win over the St. Louis Cardinals?

Look no further than the bullpen, which is thriving under the radar. With closer Francisco Rodriguez pitching as if it were 2008, when he set the big-league record with 62 saves, Brewer relievers have held opponents to an major-league-low .195 average.

Only San Diego (1.94) and San Francisco (2.13) boast lower ERAs than Milwaukee’s 2.18 mark. With power arms that run four-deep and a left-hander in Will Smith who can get both lefties and righties out, the Brewers are tough to beat with a lead.

The one caveat? Manager Ron Roenicke has had to call on the bullpen for 83 1/3 innings in 27 games. Rodriguez, Smith and Tyler Thornburg have pitched in more than half the team’s games so far.

“The bullpen’s been worked a lot,” Roenicke said. “We probably need to score some more runs, take the pressure off them a little bit.”

For now, Milwaukee’s bullpen is proving it can not only handle pressure, but it also can thrive on it.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 1-2, 4.09 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 2-2, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza makes his second start of the month against St. Louis in the series finale Wednesday. Garza lost 4-0 to the Cardinals on April 14, victimized by a solo homer by Jhonny Peralta and a three-run blast off Jon Jay’s bat. Garza is coming off his first win, a 5-2 verdict over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night in Miller Park. He is 3-2 with a 4.14 ERA in eight career starts against the Cardinals.

--RHP Kyle Lohse did what good veteran starters do after giving up a three-run homer in the first inning Tuesday -- right the ship and give his team a chance to win. After Yadier Molina took him deep, Lohse allowed only four hits in the next five innings and was in line for the win until the Cardinals tied it in the seventh. Lohse matched his season high with nine strikeouts, four on called third strikes.

--SS Jean Segura (facial injuries) didn’t start for the third consecutive game Tuesday, although he pinch-hit in the ninth and bunted the first pitch to the mound for an out. Segura was injured in a fluky accident when RF Ryan Braun struck him with a backswing in the dugout before the bottom of the first inning of Saturday night’s win against the Cubs.

--RF Ryan Braun (oblique) sat out a third consecutive game Tuesday. Braun was injured Saturday night against the Cubs, and it is not known when he will return, although manager Ron Roenicke said after Monday night’s win that Braun’s injury isn’t serious enough to require a trip to the disabled list.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (left elbow contusion) didn’t play Tuesday night. He was plunked by Pat Neshek with a pitch in the seventh inning Monday night with the bases loaded, forcing home an expensive tying run for Milwaukee. Ramirez played in 25 of the team’s first 26 games, and he leads the team with 19 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We know this isn’t going to last all season, but we’re going to enjoy it as long as we can. We’re doing things right.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, on the Brewers’ .741 winning percentage after Milwaukee recorded a 5-4, 11-inning victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (left elbow contusion) left the April 28 game. He did not play April 29.

--SS Jean Segura (facial cut) received four stitches under his right eye after being struck in the face with a bat April 26. He did not play April 27-28, then appeared as a pinch hitter April 29. He is day-to-day.

--RF Ryan Braun (oblique) was injured April 26. He did not play April 27-29, and his return date is unknown.

--OF Logan Schafer (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He began a rehab assignment April 28 with Class A Brevard County, and he is expected to be ready to return when he is eligible to come off the disabled list May 3.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jim Henderson

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Elian Herrera