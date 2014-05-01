Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The bill came due for the Milwaukee Brewers’ bullpen Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

Taxed by having to work 11 innings in wins over St. Louis on Monday and Tuesday nights, the Brewers had almost nothing in reserve when starter Matt Garza departed with a right thumb contusion after walking third baseman Matt Carpenter to start the fourth inning.

They had to call on 21-year old left-hander Wei-Chung Wang, a Rule Five pick out of the Pittsburgh organization who pitched in the Gulf Coast League last year. Barring an injury, Wang has to stay on the roster all year or be offered back to the Pirates for $25,000.

In just his fourth appearance, Wang was predictably rocked, allowing six hits -- five for extra bases -- and four runs over three innings. By the time he was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, a 4-3 game was a 9-3 laugher.

“We just don’t know what we have with him yet,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said of Wang. “He just hasn’t pitched enough. We might figure it out before the year’s over. He does have a nice arm.”

Wang’s nice arm simply wasn’t ready to get out major league hitters on this day. It essentially meant Milwaukee had to punt this one to save its frontline bullpen arms for a four-game series in Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 2-1, 2.87 ERA) at Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 1-2, 6.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza (right thumb contusion) left the game in the fourth after walking Matt Carpenter. Garza, who suffered the injury while grounding out to end Milwaukee’s half of the fourth, said he will make his next start Monday night against Arizona. He ate his third loss, giving up five hits and five runs over three-plus innings while walking four and fanning four.

--RHP Marco Estrada opens a four-game series Thursday night in Cincinnati, looking to make his fifth quality start out of six games this year. Estrada is coming off a 5-3 win Saturday night over the Chicago Cubs, allowing only four hits and three runs in 7 2/3 innings while fanning nine. Estrada is holding opponents to a .216 batting average and has lost once in his last 14 starts, dating back to last year.

--SS Jean Segura (facial injuries) didn’t start for the fourth straight game Wednesday. Segura was injured in a fluky accident when RF Ryan Braun struck him with a backswing in the dugout before the bottom of the first inning of Saturday night’s win against the Cubs. Manager Ron Roenicke said Segura should return Thursday night in Cincinnati.

--RF Ryan Braun (oblique) wasn’t in the starting lineup Wednesday, the fourth consecutive game he sat out. Braun was injured Saturday night against the Cubs and it’s not known when he’ll return. Manager Ron Roenicke said after Wednesday’s game that Braun won’t start in Cincinnati Thursday evening.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (left elbow contusion) didn’t start Wednesday, but said he should return for Thursday night’s game in Cincinnati. He was plunked by Pat Neshek with a pitch in the seventh inning Monday night with the bases loaded, forcing home an expensive tying run for Milwaukee. Ramirez played in 25 of the team’s first 27 games, leading the team with 19 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not pulling my weight right now and that’s frustrating, but we will get that figured out. It’s probably some little thing. It (stinks) but I’ve got five days to fix it before my next start.” -- Brewers RHP Matt Garza, who left his Wednesday start in the fourth inning with a right thumb contusion.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (right thumb contusion) left his April 30 start in the fourth inning. He said he will make his next start May 4.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (left elbow contusion) left the April 28 game. He did not play April 29-30 but is expected to play May 1.

--SS Jean Segura (facial cut) received four stitches under his right eye after being struck in the face with a bat April 26. He did not play April 27-28, appeared as a pinch hitter April 29 and sat out April 30. He is day-to-day.

--RF Ryan Braun (oblique) was injured April 26. He did not play April 27-30, and his return date is unknown.

--OF Logan Schafer (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He began a rehab assignment April 28 with Class A Brevard County, and he is expected to be ready to return when he is eligible to come off the disabled list May 3.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jim Henderson

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Elian Herrera