Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Milwaukee Brewers have been trying to maintain baseball’s best record despite a rash of injuries that has left them painstakingly thin in the outfield, at least until Ryan Braun returns possibly this weekend. Now, the bullpen is taxed, too.

On Thursday, the Brewers added an additional arm to their beleaguered bullpen, recalling right-hander Rob Wooten from Triple-A Nashville.

To make room for Wooten, outfielder Elian Herrera was sent to Triple-A, leaving Milwaukee with just two healthy outfielders: center fielder Carlos Gomez and right fielder Khris Davis.

The situation is so bleak that first baseman Mark Reynolds started in right field on Thursday, something he had done just three times previously in his career. Milwaukee hopes it’s a temporary situation with Braun due to resume baseball activity as early as Saturday, and Logan Schaefer, who’s been on the disabled list since with a strained right hamstring, eligible to come off the DL this weekend.

The addition of Wooten means the Brewers are carrying 13 pitchers for the first time this season, including eight relievers. The bullpen is beginning to feel the effects of 88 1/3 innings of work so far this season while maintaining a 2.45 ERA, fourth-best in the major leagues.

For now, the most pressing need for Milwaukee is to stockpile fresh arms.

“We know how important the arms are, and to keep the bullpen fresh and strong for the rest of the year we can’t keep going at this pace,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “It’s nice to have the extra arm. The only thing that’s hurting now is the outfield.”

On Thursday, Cincinnati put the hurt on Milwaukee’s bullpen, collecting six hits and five runs off three relievers in an 8-3 victory at Great American Ball Park. Right-hander Jim Henderson allowed five earned runs in two-thirds of an inning.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 3-1, 2.56 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-2, 3.82)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Reynolds started in right field on Thursday for just the fourth time in his career. He had made 20 starts this season, including 17 at first base and three at third. Reynolds played some outfield in spring training, along with Lyle Overbay. “It’s difficult to say who’s better,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “We like what Reynolds did out there.” He went 1-for-4 on Thursday.

--RHP Matt Garza (right thumb contusion) left his start Wednesday in the fourth inning. He will pitch a bullpen on Friday to determine whether he makes his next scheduled start on Sunday. “Still black and blue. The swelling’s gone down. The trainers were happy with it,” Roenicke said. “We’re thinking everything is going to be fine. But if he gets out there and starts throwing and can’t do it, we might have to change our mind.”

--RHP Rob Wooten was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday and is making his second stint with the Brewers since being the last pitcher cut in camp. Wooten was 4-for-4 in save opportunities at Triple-A, with no walks and five strikeouts in five appearances. He pitched one-third of an inning Thursday and was credited with a hit and walk allowed.

--INF/OF Elian Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. Herrera batted .222 with six hits in 27 at-bats in nine games after being the last position player cut coming out of spring training. Herrera started three games for the injured Ryan Braun.

--RF Ryan Braun, who has not played since suffering an oblique injury last Saturday, is expected to resume baseball activity on Friday. If he continues to improve, Braun could return this weekend.

--SS Jean Segura, who received four stitches under his right eye after being struck in the face with a bat last Saturday, returned to the lineup Thursday after missing four starts. He went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

--3B Aramis Ramirez was back in the lineup Thursday after leaving the game Monday with a bruised elbow and missing two starts. He went 0-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We know how important the arms are, and to keep the bullpen fresh and strong for the rest of the year we can’t keep going at this pace. It’s nice to have the extra arm. The only thing that’s hurting now is the outfield.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, after the Brewers demoted their third healthy outfielder to call up a pitcher Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (right thumb contusion) left his April 30 start in the fourth inning. He will pitch a bullpen on May 2 to determine whether he can make his next scheduled start on May 4.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (left elbow contusion) left the April 28 game. He did not play April 29-30 but returned to the starting lineup May 1.

--SS Jean Segura (facial cut) received four stitches under his right eye after being struck in the face with a bat April 26. He did not play April 27-28, appeared as a pinch hitter April 29 and sat out April 30. He was back in the lineup May 1.

--RF Ryan Braun (oblique), who was injured April 26 and did not play April 27-30, is expected to resume baseball activity on May 2. If he continues to improve, Braun could return on May 3 or 4.

--OF Logan Schafer (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He began a rehab assignment April 28 with Class A Brevard County, and he moved to Triple-A Nashville on April 30. He is expected to be ready to return when he is eligible to come off the disabled list May 3.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jim Henderson

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun