Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta has picked up where he left off last season, with a consistently located fastball and solid command. It’s a far cry from last April when he allowed 16 earned runs in 28 2/3 innings with 12 walks and 15 strikeouts.

On Friday night, Peralta pitched eight shutout innings allowed just three hits, walking two and striking out seven in a 2-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. He also added a two-run double to drive in the decisive runs.

“The second half of the season last year, this is what he did,” said manager Ron Roenicke. “He had some games that were as good as you could possible pitch. This isn’t like it’s different, but last year he started off slow and was inconsistent. This year he hasn’t done that. Whether it’s maturity or just figuring things out, or he came into Spring Training wanting to get off to a good start.”

For Peralta, it all comes down to his fastball. On Friday, he had a decent slider and mixed in a few changeups, but when he was locating his fastball well, Reds batters had no chance.

“For me it’s all about location,” Peralta said. “When I locate my fastball down in the zone, it doesn’t matter what the count is. That’s my best pitch.”

With the victory on Friday, Peralta improved to 4-1 with a 2.04 ERA in six starts.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-0, 1.91 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 2-2, 1.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jim Henderson allowed five earned runs and four hits including a home run in two-thirds of an inning on Thursday night. On Friday, Henderson was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. “It’s not anything major, something he’s trying to get through,” said manager Ron Roenicke. “He saw a doctor about it after (Thursday‘s) game. We hope he can get rid of it and get back to where he was last year.”

--OF Caleb Gindl was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Gindl will provide much-needed depth to the Brewers depleted outfield, at least until Ryan Braun and Logan Schaefer return from injury. Gindl was hitting .2284 with two homers and six RBI at Triple-A. Gindl started in right field on Friday and went 1-for-3 with a walk.

--RHP Wily Peralta overcame a rough first inning on Friday night, finishing with two walks and seven strikeouts over 110 pitches and a season-high eight innings. After the sluggish first inning, Peralta cruised through the next four with just 49 pitches. “It was location,” said Peralta of his 24-pitch first inning. “I was leaving some fastballs up early in the game that were fouled off. When I locate my fastball down in the zone, it doesn’t matter what the count is. That’s my best pitch.”

--3B Aramis Ramirez’s struggles at the plate continued Friday night when he went 0-for-3 with a walk, making him hitless in his past 28 at-bats. Ramirez has been slow to get back into the groove coming back from an elbow injury. But manager Ron Roenicke said with a veteran like Ramirez, it’s best to keep him in the lineup and ride it out. “I talked to him after the game (Friday) and he says he’s fine,” said Roenicke.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s driving the ball every game. Great swing, and we certainly needed it. He had a great fastball, commanded it well. Slider was outstanding. The second half of the season last year, this is what he did.” -- said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, on RHP Wily Peraltaafter a win Friday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2.

--RHP Matt Garza (right thumb contusion) left his April 30 start in the fourth inning. He pitched a successful bullpen May 2 and is still on track to make his next scheduled start May 5.

--RF Ryan Braun (oblique), who was injured April 26 and hasn’t played since, is expected to resume baseball activity May 2.

--OF Logan Schafer (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He began a rehab assignment April 28 with Class A Brevard County, and he moved to Triple-A Nashville on April 30.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Caleb Gindl