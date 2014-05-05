Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Matt Garza, who left his last start after bruising his left thumb while batting, returns to the mound Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Miller Park.

Manager Ron Roenicke doesn’t expect the thumb to be an issue, but he is still waiting for Garza to get back to being the pitcher he is accustomed to seeing.

“I’ve been coaching against him for a long time, even when he was with Tampa,” Roenicke said. “He hasn’t gotten in that groove yet. First game of the season, fantastic. Since then, it’s been up and down.”

In his first start, Garza allowed just one run and two hits in eight innings against the Atlanta Braves. He walked one and struck out seven. Garza now leads the Brewers’ pitching staff with 12 walks and 20 earned runs allowed in 36 innings. He is 1-3 with a 5.00 ERA in six starts.

Garza, who signed a three-year deal with Milwaukee in January, had a 3.84 ERA in 191 career starts coming into this season. Roenicke is looking for some improvement Monday from Garza, who is 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four career starts against Arizona.

“This is a guy that gets after it,” Roenicke said. “When he does that, you’re going to have a tough time. Whether it’s just physically (or) the mental part of being aggressive, he has to get back.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-11

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 1-1, 5.79 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 1-3, 5.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Aramis Ramirez has two hits in his past 36 at-bats, both homers. He hit a solo home run off Reds RHP Johnny Cueto on Saturday to snap an 0-for-28 skid. Manager Ron Roenicke said he will keep the veteran in the lineup every day and give him a chance to work through his slump. On Sunday, Ramirez went 0-for-4.

--RHP Kyle Lohse gave up plenty of hard-hit balls during his outing Sunday in Cincinnati but still managed to hold his former team to just two earned runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two over 97 pitches. “It was a weird outing for me,” Lohse said. “They did a good job mixing it up. At first, they were super aggressive. I tried to use that, and they starting taking. They made me work for the outs that I got.”

--2B Scooter Gennett has just eight career home runs, two of them this season. However, his solo homer in the first inning Sunday at Great American Ball Park was his second against Reds RHP Alfredo Simon. Gennett went 1-for-4 in the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This would’ve been an important game to win. You lose it and it’s a bad road trip. You win it and it turns into a good trip. You wouldn’t think one game would do that, but it does.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, after the Brewers lost 4-3 in 10 innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Milwaukee concluded a seven-game road trip with a 3-4 record.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (right thumb contusion) left his April 30 start in the fourth inning. He pitched a successful bullpen session May 2, and he is on track to make his next scheduled start May 5.

--OF Logan Schafer (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He began a rehab assignment April 28 with Class A Brevard County, and he moved to Triple-A Nashville on April 30. He was activated May 3.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2.

--RF Ryan Braun (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Caleb Gindl

OF Logan Schafer