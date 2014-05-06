Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With right fielder Ryan Braun on the disabled list for at least another week, Brewers manager Ron Roenicke plans to give outfielders Logan Schafer and Caleb Gindl equal opportunity in right field.

“The perfect situation is one of them gets hot and stays out there,” Roenicke said Monday before the Brewers’ 8-3 victory over Arizona at Miller Park. “Then you can spell the other guys when you need to. If (center fielder Carlos Gomez) needs a day somewhere, when Khris (Davis) needs a day, it would be nice to get somebody out there for him. It allows you to move guys around a little bit and give guys days off when they need him.”

Schafer opened the season with Milwaukee but missed two weeks with a strained hamstring. He’s hitting .182 on the year after a pinch-hit strikeout Monday.

Gindl was recalled Friday when righty Jim Henderson went on the disabled list and has started in all four of Milwaukee’s games. He has one hit in 13 at-bats but was batting .284 with two home runs and six RBIs in 25 games with Triple-A Nashville.

He appeared in 57 games a year ago and hit .242 with five home runs, seven doubles and 14 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 2-1, 3.13 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 1-2, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jonathan Lucroy got the day off Monday and was not in the Brewers’ starting lineup against Arizona at Miller Park. With RF Ryan Braun on the disabled list, Lucroy’s .312 average leads the team and his 13 strikeouts are the fewest among Milwaukee’s regulars.

--CF Carlos Gomez homered off the first pitch he saw Monday and also singled and drew a season-high three walks in the Brewers’ 8-3 victory over Arizona. Gomez leads the Brewers with eight home runs this season and is batting .310 (13-for-42) over his last 12 games. Gomez will have a hearing Friday with Major League Baseball officials as he appeals a three-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing brawl April 20 at Pittsburgh.

--3B Aramis Ramirez went 1-for-4 and is 2-for-20 in his last eight games but began the day second in the National League with a .444 average with runners in scoring position and was second in the league with 10 RBIs on the season.

--SS Jean Segura had the stitches removed from his right cheek Monday then went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and his first home run of the season. Segura is batting .286 (6-for-13) since missing two games after he was struck in the face by Ryan Braun, who was taking warmup swings atop the dugout steps, on April 26.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The road trip in Cincinnati was a little tough, so to come back home and start the game like that was real amazing.” -- CF Carlos Gomez, who homered off the first pitch he saw Monday and also singled and drew a season-high three walks in the Brewers’ 8-3 victory over Arizona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (right thumb contusion) left his April 30 start in the fourth inning. He pitched a successful bullpen session May 2, and he is on track to make his next scheduled start May 5.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2.

--RF Ryan Braun (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Caleb Gindl

OF Logan Schafer

=