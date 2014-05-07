Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Center fielder Carlos Gomez has put up some impressive numbers so far this season, but few have made manager Ron Roenicke happier than the three walks he drew Monday night against Arizona.

After losing Norichika Aoki in a winter trade with the Royals, Gomez emerged as Roenicke’s choice to lead off during spring training in large part because he was the best out of a group of non-traditional leadoff candidates.

Gomez has gotten off to a good start, batting .281 with a team-leading eight home runs and 20 RBIs. He’s also tied for the team lead with 13 walks, which puts him sixth among leadoff batters.

Gomez also leads his fellow leadoff men with 41 strikeouts, something Roenicke would like to see him improve.

“When he gets a little crazy and swings at pitches out of the zone, that’s what they’re hoping for,” said Roenicke. “But when he does what he did (Monday) night, when he’s really watching the ball and watching the spin and not chasing, there’s not a lot they can do.”

Despite his ability to create offense, Roenicke has been hesitant to drop Gomez into the meat of the order in large part because there’s no better option.

”(Shortstop Jean Segura) isn’t comfortable there,“ Roenicke said. ”(Second baseman) Scooter (Gennett) is a swinger, too; he’s not going to walk much either.

“Carlos puts a lot of fear in the other side leading off.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 4-1, 2.04 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 2-2, 6.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler was tagged for three runs, including a two-run home run by Diamondbacks 2B Aaron Hill Tuesday. Kintzler has struggled since coming off the disabled list April 24, posting an 0-1 record with an 8.44 ERA in five appearances covering 5 1/3 innings of work. In six appearances before going on the DL with a mild shoulder strain, Kintzler was 1-0 and did not allow a run in five innings of work.

--3B Aramis Ramirez continues to struggle at the plate. Ramirez went 0-for-4 Tuesday and is 3-for-48 at the plate in his last 16 games. He could get the day off Wednesday, giving him two in a row before the Brewers open a weekend series with the Yankees at Miller Park.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny is close to starting a minor league rehab assignment, Brewers officials said Tuesday. Gorzelanny has not joined the Brewers yet this season while he rehabs from surgery performed on his left shoulder last December. He and the team had expected a late-April return but a number of setbacks slowed his progress.

--LF Khris Davis was dropped to sixth in manager Ron Roenicke’s lineup Tuesday in the hopes that Davis might be able to get on track. He went 0-for-4 but reached on an error, drove in a run and scored in Milwaukee’s 7-5 loss to Arizona. Davis has hit well on the road this year, posting a .306 average with two home runs and seven RBIs but is batting just .114 at home.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know the last few games they haven’t been quite as good, but they’ve pitched great. That’s why we’ve won so many ballgames. I need to show confidence in them because I think they are really good.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, talking about his bullpen.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He and the team had expected a late-April return but a number of setbacks slowed his progress. As of May 6, he was close to starting a minor league rehab assignment, Brewers officials said.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2.

--RF Ryan Braun (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Caleb Gindl

OF Logan Schafer

