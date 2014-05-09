Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Slumping third baseman Aramis Ramirez was not in the lineup Wednesday when the Brewers faced Arizona at Miller Park.

Ramirez was one of the biggest reasons Milwaukee jumped out to the best record in baseball to start the season; he was batting .369 with two home runs and 14 RBIs through 16 games.

But in the 16 games since, Ramirez has gone ice cold. He is 4-for-52 (.077) at the plate -- including a career-worst 0-for-28 stretch -- with two home runs and six RBIs.

”He’s fighting himself,“ manager Ron Roenicke said. ”Physically, he told me, he feels good. So it’s just trying to get him to sit back and watch a game, knowing that he’s not the guy out there every time that has to stay and grind.

“I obviously could use him today in a key spot. But he’s fighting it. Been fighting it for a while. That’s what we have to figure out -- whether the mental side is affecting his swing. He’s starting to do some things different with his swing now. So we’ll try to figure out what we need to do.”

Coupled with a scheduled day off Thursday, Ramirez will get two days of rest before the Brewers open a three-game weekend series with the Yankees, followed by another day off Monday.

“I just have to be better,” Ramirez said. “Better pitch selection, better swings, better approach.”

A notoriously slow starter over the course of his career, Ramirez had been lethal this season with runners in scoring position and, despite his recent slump, is still batting .400 in those situations -- the third-best mark in the National League.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-13

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-1, 2.47 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 4-0, 2.53)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Braun participated in batting practice Wednesday and expects to be ready to play when he’s eligible to return from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Braun hasn’t played since April 26 due to a strained oblique. He was batting .318 with six home runs and 18 RBIs before being sidelined.

--RHP Jim Henderson will likely need more than the minimum 15 days before he returns from the disabled list. Henderson went on the DL with inflammation in his right shoulder on May 2 -- making him eligible to return May 17 -- but he and manager Ron Roenicke both expect Henderson to need a minor league rehab assignment before he’s ready to return to Milwaukee, where went 2-1 with a 7.15 ERA in 14 appearances covering 11 1/3 innings.

--LF Khris Davis was out of the lineup Wednesday in the hopes a day off will snap him out of a 5-for-33 slump. Davis is hitting just .233 with one walk and 35 strikeouts this season. He homered and doubled Sunday against the Reds but has gone 0-for-8 since, including a pinch-hit flyout in the sixth inning Wednesday against Arizona.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s fighting himself. Physically, he told me, he feels good. So it’s just trying to get him to sit back and watch a game, knowing that he’s not the guy out there every time that has to stay and grind.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, on 3B Aramis Ramirez, who is hitting .077 (4-for-52) over the past 16 games.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He and the team had expected a late-April return but a number of setbacks slowed his progress. As of May 6, he was close to starting a minor league rehab assignment, Brewers officials said.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He likely will need a minor league rehab assignment and won’t be ready when he’s eligible to return May 17.

--RF Ryan Braun (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27. He took batting practice May 7 and expects to be ready to return when he’s eligible.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Caleb Gindl

OF Logan Schafer