Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE - Carlos Gomez spoke with Major League Baseball officials via video conference Friday as he appealed the three-game suspension handed down for his role in a benches-clearing brawl last month at Pittsburgh.

“They heard my part,” Gomez said. “Rolled the video over and over and explained what happened. I told them it is what it is. We all make mistakes and it’s a little tough for me. I went over [the line] but when somebody comes screaming at you in bad language, that’s how everything starts. I respect (Pirates pitcher Gerrit) Cole. He’s emotional and competitive. I don’t feel nothing about him coming after me and telling me something; I‘m fine with that because I‘m the same way. (Pirates infielder Travis) Snider is the one who took me out to another level. I feel sorry because, as a player, we don’t want to hurt nobody. But in the moment, he deserved it.”

Gomez’s appeal was heard by MLB vice president John McHale, Jr., who will make the final decision.

Other players involved in the April 20 incident - Snider and catcher Russell Martin - had their suspensions upheld upon appeal and will miss two and one game, respectively.

The Brewers expect to hear a final decision early next week meaning Gomez could be sidelined when the Pirates come to Milwaukee Tuesday-Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-14

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia (3-4, 5.75 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 4-1, 2.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez met with Major League Baseball officials Friday to appeal a three-game suspension he received for his role in a bench-clearing brawl last month at Pittsburgh. A decision is expected by early next week.

--1B Mark Reynolds went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts but hit a solo home run in the ninth. It was Reynolds’ eighth homer of the season, tying him for the team lead with CF Carlos Gomez. Reynolds’ 38 strikeouts are second to Gomez, who has 42 on the year.

--RF Ryan Braun took batting practice again Friday and, barring any setback over the weekend, is expected to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday, when Milwaukee opens a three-game series with the Pirates. Braun has been sidelined since April 27 with a strained right oblique and went on the 15-day disabled list on May 3. He was hitting .318 with six home runs and 18 RBI when he went on the DL.

--3B Aramis Ramirez was back in the lineup Friday but continued to struggle at the plate, where he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and a rally-killing double play. Since raising his average to .369 with a 3-for-4 effort against St. Louis on April 16, Ramirez has gone 6-for-60 at the plate to drop his average to .240.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was there. You know going into it (Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is) not going to give up many runs. You have to pitch really well to beat him.” --Manager Ron Roenicke, on the Brewers’ missed opportunities in a 5-3 loss to New York on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Ryan Braun (strained right oblique) took batting practice May 9 and expects to be ready when he’s eligible to come off the disabled list May 13. Braun has been sidelined since April 27 and went on the DL May 3

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He and the team had expected a late-April return but a number of setbacks slowed his progress. As of May 6, he was close to starting a minor league rehab assignment, Brewers officials said.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He likely will need a minor league rehab assignment and won’t be ready when he’s eligible to return May 17.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Caleb Gindl

OF Logan Schafer