Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers made a pair of roster moves Tuesday, placing third baseman Aramis Ramirez on the disabled list while activating outfielder Ryan Braun. Also, outfielder Caleb Gindl was optioned down and utility man Elian Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

The moves give manager Ron Roenicke a little more reliability in the heart of the order as well as flexibility defensively.

Though primarily an infielder, Herrera can also play in the outfield -- as he did Tuesday when he took over for Carlos Gomez, who left the game with back tightness. He’s also a switch-hitter, which will come in handy the next two days when the Brewers face Pittsburgh Pirates lefties Francisco Liriano and Wandy Rodriguez.

It also helped that Herrera was red-hot at Nashville, where he was batting .359 in 22 games this season but was .474 (18-for-38) with a .487 on-base percentage in his last 10 games.

“He was swinging the bat really hot,” Roenicke said. “Hopefully I get him in there and we’ll see what kind of bat he has right now.”

Herrea went 2-for-2 Tuesday against the Pirates.

Braun only played six innings in his first game since April 27. Weather and travel concerns kept him from going on a minor league rehab assignment but Braun insisted not having seen live pitching wouldn’t be an issue.

“It’s not hard, it comes right back,” Braun said. “In spring training I didn’t see live pitching in seven months and I ended up going 8-for-9 with three homers or something. So I’ll be OK.”

Braun went 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-14

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-3, 4.64 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 4-2, 2.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez was in the starting lineup Tuesday, still waiting on a decision from MLB regarding his appeal of a three-game suspension for his role in a bench-clearing brawl last month in Pittsburgh. Gomez reached twice and scored Tuesday but left the game in the sixth inning with tightness in his back and is considered day-to-day.

--RF Ryan Braun was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in the Brewers’ 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh. Braun was batting .318 with six home runs and 18 RBI before a strained right oblique sidelined him on April 27.

--3B Aramis Ramirez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, three days after straining his left hamstring on a defensive play against the Yankees. After an explosive start to the season, Ramirez had been slumping of late, with just six hits in 60 at-bats before going 2-2 before injuring his hamstring.

--INF Elian Herrera was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Nashville and went 2-for-2 after entering the game in the sixth inning of Milwaukee’s 5-2 victory over the Pirates. Herrera was batting .359 with six RBIs and four stolen bases with Nashville. He also appeared in nine games with Milwaukee, where he was batting .222 before returning Tuesday.

--OF Caleb Gindl was optioned to Triple-A Nashville Tuesday. Gindl had appeared in eight games since being recalled May 2 when right-hander Jim Henderson went on the disabled list. Gindl hit .158 (3-for-19) with four walks and five strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It could have been really bad today. Luckily I had great defense behind me like I always do. I just battled. It was tough, but mentally I was there. I struggled physically making pitches, but mentally I was there. I think that’s what got me through it.” -- Milwaukee Brewers RHP Marco Estrada after a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to May 11.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He and the team had expected a late-April return but a number of setbacks slowed his progress.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He likely will need a minor league rehab assignment and won’t be ready when he is eligible to return May 17.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer