Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- On the day he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine, Carlos Gomez dropped his appeal of a three-game suspension levied for his role in a bench-clearing brawl last month at Pittsburgh.

The center fielder told his side of the story during a teleconference with MLB officials last Friday but had not heard a decision as of Wednesday afternoon.

He was not in the lineup Wednesday due to tightness in his back that forced him to leave the Brewers’ game Tuesday against the Pirates after six innings.

Speaking to the media before the game, neither Gomez or manager Ron Roenicke suggested that the appeal would be dropped.

Gomez will be eligible to return Saturday, when the Brewers face the Cubs in the second of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The team’s leadoff hitter this season, Gomez was hitting .290 with nine home runs and 21 RBI. He started all 39 games this season and is fourth in the National League with 21 extra base hits.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 0-2, 7.65 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-2, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez dropped his appeal of a three-game suspension issued by MLB for his role in a bench-clearing brawl with the Pirates last month. Gomez left the Brewers’ game Tuesday after six innings due to tightness in his lower back and began serving his suspension Wednesday.

--C Jonathan Lucroy was on the field at Miller Park early Wednesday, taking ground balls at first base. With backup catcher Martin Maldonado slated to start Thursday afternoon against the Pirates, manager Ron Roenicke said Lucroy could get the start at first, keeping a hot-hitting, right-handed bat in the lineup against Pittsburgh left-hander Wandy Rodriguez. Lucroy appeared in 14 games and made nine starts at first base last season, with two errors in 82 innings of action.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny began a rehabilitation assignment Wednesday at Class A Brevard County, where he threw two scoreless innings and allowed a hit and a walk with one strikeout in the Manatees’ 4-3 loss to Fort Meyers. Gorzelanny has been recovering from offseason surgery on his left shoulder and began the season on the 15-day disabled list.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez was tagged for three runs in the ninth inning as the Brewers fell to Pittsburgh, 4-1, Tuesday. Rodriguez had allowed just one run in his previous 21 appearances this season but gave up three straight one-out singles. Rodriguez’s 23 appearances are tied with lefty Will Smith for the most among Brewers relievers this season and are second among pitchers in the National League.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t have great scoring opportunities today. (Pirates starter Francisco) Liriano was pretty good. The double plays, again, killed us. But we didn’t swing the bats that well.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke after a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a minor league rehab assignment May 14 with Class A Brevard County.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He likely will need a minor league rehab assignment and won’t be ready when he is eligible to return May 17.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer