Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Down one in the ninth inning, the Milwaukee Brewers needed a big hit but left fielder Khris Davis needed one even more.

Davis earned a starting job this season after finishing 2013 batting .294 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs in place of the suspended Ryan Braun.

Davis has hit well on the road this year (.306/2HR/11RBIs) but struggled mightily at Miller Park, where he was hitting .138 and went hitless in his first three at-bats Thursday.

He couldn’t provide any logical explanation for the unbalanced splits but said he’s been feeling much more comfortable at home of late.

“That’s just the way the numbers are falling right now, and hopefully the next homestand I can put together a monster homestand,” Davis said. “I feel it coming so I‘m relaxing and not trying to do too much out there.”

Brewers manager Ron Roenicke is hoping that Davis’ clutch performance Thursday is the start of a turnaround.

“He’s got some big hits for us,” Roenicke said. “You look at his overall numbers and they are not where he’d like them to be or us, but he’s got some big hits. It’s important when these guys have good at-bats when things are on the line.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 4-1, 2.75 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 2-3, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Rickie Weeks went 3-for-4 with a double and hit his first home run of the season -- a solo shot off Pittsburgh LHP Wandy Rodriguez -- Thursday, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Since April 25, Weeks is batting .593 (16-for-27) with five RBI and is 13-for-20 during his current hitting streak.

--LF Khris Davis hit a two-run, walk off single in the ninth off Pirates right-hander Mark Melancon to give the Brewers a 4-3 victory. Davis has struggled at home this season and was batting .138 at Miller Park before going 0-for-3 to start his day Thursday and was 5-for-28 on the Brewers’ nine-game home stand.

--C Jonathan Lucroy has started 35 games this season but made his first at first base Thursday. Lucroy made 14 appearances and started nine games at first last year and made the move Thursday in order to keep a hot-hitting right-handed bat in the lineup against Pittsburgh left-hander Wandy Rodriguez. Lucroy went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

--LHP Zach Duke retired the only two batters he faced Thursday. In 20 appearances this season, Duke allowed just three runs on nine hits and three walks. He’s struck out 23 in 18 innings of work.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We are struggling a little offensively, so it was nice to see that. We were patient and had some guys actually walk and get on base. There were some good at-bats in the ninth inning against a real good pitcher. I was happy to see that.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke after a comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He likely will need a minor league rehab assignment and won’t be ready when he is eligible to return May 17.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer