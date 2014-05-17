Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Few players show as much emotion on a daily basis as Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Matt Garza.

Garza is well known for his antics on the bench during his off days and his propensity to say whatever is on his mind. That’s part of the reason manager Ron Roenicke isn’t sure what to expect from Garza on Saturday when he makes his first start at Wrigley Field since the Chicago Cubs traded him to the Texas Rangers last July.

Garza, who signed a four-year, $50 million contract with Milwaukee in the offseason, has experienced plenty of success at Wrigley during his career. In 28 career starts at Wrigley -- all of which came as a member of the Cubs -- Garza is 12-7 with a 2.80 ERA.

It’s bound to be an emotional return for Garza, who earlier this season blamed the Cubs for his lack of wins while he was with the team. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the out-spoken Garza gets booed by fans Saturday.

“He’s going to talk and he’s going to be loud no matter where he goes,” Roenicke said. “I don’t think there’s any breaking in period with him. It’s really nice to have that. We do need some guys who have personality. Not that the guys don’t have personalities, but characters, a guy that’s just vocal and off the wall. I like those guys around.”

The Cubs hitters won’t need any introduction to Garza -- or vice versa. Eight of the Cubs’ regular starters were on the team last year with Garza. Plus, Garza has already faced the Cubs once this season. On April 25, Garza earned his first win of the season holding the Cubs to two runs in seven innings.

“I don’t really know which way is a bigger advantage,” Roenicke said. “I think if you’re a pitcher and you’ve got great command and throw it exactly where you want to maybe you’d have a little more advantage that way. But they know him well, they know his strengths and what he likes to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-15

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-3, 4.98 ERA) at Cubs (Edwin Jackson, 2-3, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Ryan Braun was kept out of the lineup Friday as he works back from a right oblique strain. Braun played in Milwaukee’s three-game home series against the Pirates, but manager Ron Roenicke gave him a day off Friday in their series opener against the Cubs in Chicago to give him extra rest. Roenicke said Braun hasn’t “let it go” on a throw yet but expects him to be complete fine following the day off. Oblique injuries have a propensity to linger if not fully healed so the Brewers’ plan was always to give Braun a day off either Friday or Saturday. “It’s never a good situation when you have a guy, especially with an oblique to not have that rehab assignment,” Roenicke said. “You’re going on what the player tells you. If (Braun) comes out and feels it again, you’re in trouble. So that’s why we try to take it easy.”

--OF Carlos Gomez, who served the final day of his three-game suspension Friday, is still battling lower-back spasms. Roenicke said Gomez’s back felt great Thursday, but it wasn’t feeling as well Friday. Gomez hurt it sleeping, and Roenicke hopes it well be feeling OK Saturday so he can return to the Brewers’ lineup. With Aramis Ramirez on the disabled list and Braun coming back from his oblique injury, the Brewers need Gomez’s bat in the lineup. “I don’t know if he just has to be careful with what he’s doing especially when we go on the road with different hotels and beds,” Roenicke said. “ ... I thought he’d be fine. Now they’re telling me it’s still there. It’s not that it’s bad, but it’s still there, which I was surprised.”

--RHP Matt Garza will make his first start at Wrigley Field since the Cubs traded him to the Texas Rangers on July 22. In nine starts this season Garza has four quality starts. In 28 career starts at Wrigley -- all of which came as a member of the Cubs -- Garza is 12-7 with a 2.80 ERA. Garza has already faced his former team this season, earning his first win of the season April 25 in Milwaukee by allowing two runs in seven innings. Expect an emotional Garza to be amped for this start. “He’s got a lot of teams that he’s played for that he gets emotional about,” Roenicke said. “It’s not the first one (against the Cubs) so I think we’re kind of through that. Pitching against them at home helped.”

--2B Rickie Weeks has been on a tear at the plate since April 25. Since then, Weeks is hitting .593, boosting his average from .120 to .365. Though he didn’t start Friday against the Cubs, Weeks is on an eight-game hitting streak during which he’s batting .650 with one home run and five RBIs. However, Weeks hasn’t gotten a ton of playing time as Roenicke has preferred left-handed hitting Scooter Gennett at second base. However, with Weeks heating up at the plate Roenicke might need to find ways to get him in the lineup on a more consistent basis. Weeks did pinch hit in the eighth inning Friday, but struck out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you’ve been around long enough, you find a way to grind through it and what you need to do physically to get your body in the right spot to make pitches. That’s what it was.” -- Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse, after a 4-3 win over the Cubs on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Carlos Gomez (lower-back spasms) served the final day of his three-game suspension May 16. He is questionable to return May 17.

--OF Ryan Braun (right oblique strain) was kept out of the lineup May 16 to give him extra rest. Braun is expected to be back in the lineup May 17.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He likely will need a minor league rehab assignment and won’t be ready when he is eligible to return May 17.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer