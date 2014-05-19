Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Filling out the lineup card has become a tedious chore for Milwaukee Brewers manager Ron Roenicke.

With a host of injuries to start the season causing a disabled list shuffle, Roenicke needed to find ways to create offense in the lineup. It’s been especially difficult considering three of the Brewers’ greatest offensive threats -- third baseman Aramis Ramirez, right fielder Ryan Braun and outfielder Carlos Gomez -- have all spent time on the disabled list.

Ramirez is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury while potential food poisoning kept Gomez out of the lineup Sunday. Gomez has also been battling lower-back stiffness while Milwaukee continues to keep a close eye on Braun, who came off the DL earlier in the week following an oblique strain.

“It’s always challenging, but unfortunately it seems to be today’s game where players get hurt,” Roenicke said. “So it’s always something going on, somebody’s injured and on the DL and it’s rare that you don’t have anybody on the DL. Last year I got quite used to it, unfortunately.”

Hodge-podge lineups have forced role players to assume bigger roles that at times lead to a lack of offense. That was the case Sunday when the Brewers managed only three total hits off three different pitchers. There shouldn’t be any concern yet with the Brewers’ offense, considering who they have been missing because of injuries.

“There’s not much we can do,” Roenicke said of his offense. “We don’t get enough guys on that we can get the runners going. We don’t have enough opportunities to bunt a whole lot.”

Milwaukee (27-17) still sits atop the National League Central, four games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Brewers still have too many games featuring an anemic offense once their big hitters are healthy and back in the lineup, then go ahead and hit the panic button.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-17

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 4-2, 2.05 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 1-2, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) threw a 25-pitch bullpen before Sunday’s game at Wrigley Field. Henderson said the session was pain free and expects to throw another bullpen and have two to three rehab outings before coming off the disabled list. Manager Ron Roenicke said he will either get the next two days off or Monday off before throwing again, dependent on how he is feeling. Henderson has been on the disabled list since May 2. It was encouraging for Henderson that he didn’t feel any pain throwing his slider, which had been an issue. “It was awkward just not being on the mound for 12 days or whatever it’s been,” Henderson said. “Mechanically, probably just need to clean up some things.”

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) will test his injury with some light jogging in Atlanta either Monday or Tuesday. Roenicke said he played catch Sunday and is extending when he walks without feeling pain. Ramirez went on the DL May 12. Ramirez and the Brewers will have a better idea of when he could return once he tests his hamstring. Of course, Milwaukee doesn’t want to push him too hard as hamstring injuries have the propensity to linger if not fully and properly healed. Patience will be the key with Ramirez, though they hope he heals quickly as they could use his bat in the lineup. “We were going to do some here (in Chicago), but it’s too cold, and we didn’t want to take a chance with the cold weather,” Ramirez said. “Atlanta’s going to be nice and hot and we’re going to do some baseball stuff there.”

--OF Carlos Gomez (sick) was not in the lineup Sunday. Roenicke said Gomez was either experiencing food poisoning or a stomach bug and wasn’t feeling well enough to play. Gomez had not eaten since breakfast Saturday morning and was sick Saturday night as well as Sunday morning. His lower back, which had been an issue, was feeling good enough for him to play Sunday if he wasn’t sick. It was unfortunate timing for Gomez and the Brewers, who expected him in the lineup Sunday. “I‘m not playing because it is something different (than the back),” Gomez said. “I was up all night ... I don’t feel good now. The trainer said we will wait to see the doctor.”

--RHP Marco Estrada had been a road warrior for the Brewers -- before his outing Sunday. He had ranked third among all major league starters in road ERA since last season. But his road ERA took a hit after allowing four runs in five innings against the Cubs. Estrada now owns a 2.46 ERA in those road outings, including Sunday against the. Only Kansas City’s James Shield (2.00) and Pittsburgh’s Jeff Locke (2.15) have posted a better road ERA during that stretch. The Cubs had previously struggled to figure out Estrada, who came into Sunday with a 5-0 record and 2.62 ERA as a starter against Chicago. Estrada’s early-season performance has helped create a solid rotation that features four starters who are 30 years old or younger.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just a bad-pitched game. I didn’t even give the guys a chance. Four runs isn’t going to cut it. I’ve got to start throwing more strike ones and locating the off-speed pitches.” -- Brewers RHP Marco Estrada after a 4-2 loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Carlos Gomez (lower-back spasms) missed games May 17-18 after being eligible to return from a three-game suspension. He was set to return, but food poisoning or a stomach bug derailed his return.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He expects to throw another bullpen and have two to three rehab outings before coming off the DL.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer