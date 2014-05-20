Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Brewers are in a quandary about what to do with left-handed reliever Weu-Chung Wang. He needs regular work to be effective, but isn’t reliable enough to be trusted in close games. So he sometimes goes long stretches without pitching.

“The answer is for us to get the offense going and bash the ball and get him in the game so he can get some work,” manager Ron Roenicke said.

Wang entered Monday night’s game against the Braves in the eighth inning with the Brewers trailing 4-3. Wang was asked to keep the game close to give the bats one last shot. The 22-year-old rookie from Japan was unable to get the job done.

Wang allowed five runs, four hits, two walks and two home runs in two-thirds of an inning.

He had not pitched since March 5 against the Diamondbacks. In six appearances, he’s allowed four or more runs three times. His ERA jumped to 17.61 after Monday’s game.

“It’s very difficult to go that long without pitching and expect to come in and get people out,” Roenicke said. “It’s difficult to figure out what to do.”

Wang was a Rule 5 Draft selection by the Brewers. He must be kept on the roster all season or be offered back to his original team, the Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-18

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-2, 3.07 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-3, 2.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo (2-2, 3.07) will make his 10th start of the season and second against the Braves. He received no decision in his last start against the Pirates, when he allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has seven quality starts and opponents are hitting .241 against him. Gallardo beat the Braves 2-0 on Opening Day at Miller Park and is 5-1 with a 1.79 ERA in eight career starts against the Braves.

--RHP Wily Peralta had his worst appearance since his first start in Boston. Peralta allowed nine hits, four walks and three runs (two earned) in five innings. It was his shortest stint since he worked five innings against the Red Sox on April 5. Peralta spent the night pitching deep into the count and threw 101 pitches.

--CF Carlos Gomez returned to the lineup on Monday and went 1-for-3 with a walk. Gomez had missed five games, three while serving a suspension for his role in a brawl in Pittsburgh, one with back spasms and another with food poisoning. Gomez ran some sprints before the game and gave himself approval to play.

--C Martin Maldonado had a rough night defensively on Monday. His throwing error in the first inning allowed the Braves to score a run and he was called for catcher’s interference in the sixth inning, which negated an out and enable Atlanta to score a run. He also gave up two stolen bases.

--LF Khris Davis hit his fifth home run on Monday, his first homer since May 4 against the Reds. He picked up two hits after going hitless in nine previous at-bats against Atlanta in 2014.

--RF Ryan Braun hit his seventh home run on Monday to reach the 700-RBI plateau. He is only the fifth player in Brewers history to reach 700 and is four short of matching Geoff Jenkins for fourth place.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His fastball command was off. But he hung in there and gave us five innings.” -- Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke, of RHP Wily Peralta, who allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits and four walks in Monday’s loss to the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He lightly jogged in the outfield May 19.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He expects to throw another bullpen and have two to three rehab outings before coming off the DL.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

