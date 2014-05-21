Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Milwaukee Brewers are concerned about the health of Yovani Gallardo after the veteran right-hander had to leave Tuesday’s game due to a left ankle injury.

Gallardo was hurt on an odd play. With runners on first and second in the fourth inning, Atlanta pitcher Julio Teheran clubbed a ball in front of the plate that bounced over the pitcher’s mound. Gallardo jumped high in an effort to catch the ball, came down awkwardly on his left ankle and crumpled to the ground.

Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke, pitching coach Rick Kranitz and trainer Dan Wright went to the mound to check on Gallardo, who threw a handful of pitches before it was determined he could not continue.

“He wanted to stay in, but we didn’t think it was worth it to leave him in there and risk another injury for the sake of a couple innings,” Roenicke said.

Gallardo received an X-ray, which revealed no damage. He will be re-evaluated Wednesday, but Roenicke said it is questionable whether Gallardo will be able to make his next start.

It was not a good night for Gallardo. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed four hits, three walks and four runs. His previous start against Atlanta was quite different. He began the season by throwing six scoreless innings against the Braves on Opening Day.

Gallardo has been a workhorse for the Brewers. Seven of his 10 appearances resulted in quality starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-19

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 5-1, 2.88 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 4-1, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse (5-1, 2.88) make his 10th start of the season and second against Atlanta on Wednesday. He dropped a 5-2 decision to the Braves in the opening series when he allowed three runs and struck out eight in seven innings. Lohse has made seven consecutive quality starts, including a 4-3 win against the Cubs on May 15 when he gave up three runs in seven innings. Lohse is 4-2 with a 4.22 ERA in 12 career starts against the Braves, but he is 3-0 at Turner Field.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo had to leave Tuesday’s game early due to an injury. He landed awkwardly on his left ankle while leaping for a bouncing ball. An X-ray revealed no damage, but manager Ron Roenicke said Gallardo was questionable to make his next scheduled start. Gallardo allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings, his shortest appearance of the season.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief of RHP Yovani Gallardo on Tuesday. It was his longest relief stint of the season; he pitched two innings on three previous occasions. Thornburg allowed three hits and one run, that coming on a solo homer by LF Justin Upton.

--C Jonathan Lucroy went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk Tuesday. Lucroy improved to 8-for-19 on the road trip. He is now 9-for-17 this season against Atlanta. Earlier this season, he tied a franchise record with three doubles against the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Yovani wasn’t on today, but our pitching has been very good. We just need to score some runs.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, on RHP Yovani Gallardo, who allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings Tuesday during the Brewers’ 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo (sore left ankle) left his May 20 start due to the injury. An X-ray revealed no damage, but manager Ron Roenicke said Gallardo is questionable to make his next start.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He lightly jogged in the outfield May 19.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He expects to throw another bullpen session and make two to three rehab appearances before coming off the DL.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer