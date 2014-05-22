Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- In an effort to lighten the mood and prevent his team from pressing, manager Ron Roenicke canceled batting practice Wednesday.

The strategy worked. The Brewers erupted for four runs in the first inning on their way to a 6-1 win over the Atlanta Braves, ending a four-game losing streak. Milwaukee entered the game having scored only 14 runs in their previous seven games.

So Roenicke, not one to buck a trend, canceled BP for the finale of the four-game series on Thursday night.

“We had some really good at-bats,” Roenicke said. “We needed to score some runs early so our guys could relax.”

Center fielder Carlos Gomez had three hits, including a two-run homer. It was his 10th home run, but the first with a man on base. Gomez picked up his fourth three-hit game of the season.

An exception to Milwaukee’s offensive struggles has been catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who has been hitting the ball with authority. On the first six games of the team’s 10-game trip, Lucroy is 9-for-22 with one RBI.

Lucroy has been especially tough on Atlanta pitchers. He’s 6-for-10 with two doubles in the first three games of the Atlanta series. Lucroy is 10-for-20 in his career against the Braves.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-4, 4.83 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-4, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza (2-4, 4.83) will be making his 10th start and second against the Braves. Garza is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in four career starts against Atlanta, including a 1-0 loss on April 2 at Miller Park in his debut with the Brewers. The Brewers have failed to score a run in three of his starts; he lost 3-0 against the Cubs in his last outing, despite allowing three runs and striking out seven in seven innings.

--RHP Kyle Lohse allowed only one run on four hits and struck out eight in eight innings on Wednesday. Lohse (6-1) won his sixth straight decision and posted his eighth straight quality start. Lohse improved to 4-0 lifetime at Turner Field and is 4-0 away from Miller Park this season.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo said his sprained right ankle was very sore. Manager Ron Roenicke said Gallardo was questionable to make his next start on Sunday in Miami. Gallardo was more cautious, preferring to reserve a decision until a couple more days of treatment. He will not throw his regular bullpen session Thursday. If Gallardo cannot pitch, the Brewers might slide RHP Tyler Thornburg into that spot.

--3B Mark Reynolds hit his third career grand slam in the first inning of Wednesday’s game. The homer was his ninth this season and first since May 9. It was only his second hit off Atlanta pitcher Ervin Santana, but both have left the park. The homer ended a 1-for-23 streak for Reynolds.

--CF Carlos Gomez had three hits, including his 10th homer, on Wednesday. Gomez spent part of the morning visiting a young boy who had been struck by a foul ball off Gomez’s bat on Tuesday night. Gomez signed a ball for the boy and his goodwill resulted in fewer boos from the crowd at Turner Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some really good at-bats. We needed to score some runs early so our guys could relax.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, whose strategy to cancel batting practice worked as the Brewers erupted for four runs in the first inning on their way to a 6-1 win over Atlanta, ending a four-game losing streak Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo (sore left ankle) left his May 20 start due to the injury. An X-ray revealed no damage, but manager Ron Roenicke said Gallardo is questionable to make his next start. He will skip his regular bullpen session May 22.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He lightly jogged in the outfield May 19.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He expects to throw another bullpen session and make two to three rehab appearances before coming off the DL.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer