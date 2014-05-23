Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Milwaukee Brewers just can’t seem to keep their top players healthy.

Ryan Braun, who was on the 15-day disabled list earlier this month due to a right oblique strain, left the Brewers’ 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves after two at-bats Thursday because of tightness in his right side.

The right fielder was listed as day-to-day, and he will be evaluated further Friday.

“Oblique again. Oblique soreness,” manager Ron Roenicke said when asked about Braun after the game. “There was concern he was going to hurt it.”

Braun is hitting .212 (7-for-33) with two doubles and a homer since coming off the DL on May 13. For the season, he is batting .289 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 31 games.

The Brewers are already without cleanup hitter Aramis Ramirez, sidelined since May 10 because of a strained left hamstring. The third baseman doesn’t think that he will be ready to come off the 15-day disabled list when eligible Monday.

“Hopefully, it won’t be long after that,” he said. “I don’t want to put a timetable.”

Ramirez has no issues hitting, but he hasn’t tested the hamstring running full speed and he hasn’t taken ground balls.

Meanwhile, right-hander Yovani Gallardo will test his sprained left ankle Friday. How he fares in a bullpen session will determine if he is able to make his scheduled start Sunday against the Marlins in Miami.

“I went out there and played catch to see how it felt,” Gallardo said Thursday. “Obviously, you don’t expect (the pain) to completely go away in two days.”

Gallardo twisted the ankle during a loss to the Braves on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 3-2, 3.64 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Kohler, 4-2, 2.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada, who will start the opener of a series at Miami on Friday night, gave up a season-high seven hits in a season-low five innings against the Cubs in his most recent start. It was his first loss since April 15 and the second time in the past three starts he gave up four runs. Estrada, who is 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA this season, is 0-2 with a 7.85 ERA in seven career appearances against the Marlins.

--CF Carlos Gomez was out of the lineup Thursday after his lower-back tightness flared up again Wednesday night. He was 5-for-13 with a homer in the first three games of the series against the Braves after sitting out for five days, three to complete a suspension. Gomez, who is hitting .298 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs, said he hoped to return to the lineup this weekend in Miami.

--C Jonathan Lucroy went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Thursday as he continued his hot hitting against the Braves. He finished 8-for-14 in the four-game series and 12-for-24 for the year against Atlanta. Lucroy is hitting .323.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s going to be hard for me to shake.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, after seventh-inning bullpen snafu proved costly to the Brewers in a 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Ryan Braun (right side tightness) left the May 22 game. He is listed as day-to-day, but he will be re-evaluated May 23.

--CF Carlos Gomez (lower-back tightness) did not play May 22. He hopes to return to the lineup during the weekend of May 23-25.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo (sore left ankle) left his May 20 start due to the injury. He will throw a bullpen session May 23, and how he fares will determine whether he makes his scheduled May 25 start.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He lightly jogged in the outfield May 19. As of May 22, he did not have a timetable for his return.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He expected to throw another bullpen session and make two to three rehab appearances before coming off the DL.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer