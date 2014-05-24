Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Brewers’ offseason move in which they traded outfielder Nori Aoki to the Kansas City Royals for left-hander Will Smith has worked out especially well for the Milwaukee bullpen.

Smith, 24, has been excellent in 25 appearances, compiling a 0.40 ERA. He is averaging an impressive 12.88 strikeouts per nine innings.

However, the trade did come at a price. Aoki had a .356 on-base percentage last season, and his skill as a leadoff batter could still be used by the Brewers.

Milwaukee has used center fielder Carlos Gomez at the leadoff spot 42 times, and he has been brilliant, boasting a team-best .933 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

But since right fielder Ryan Braun -- normally the No. 3 hitter -- has a right oblique strain, the Brewers this week dropped Gomez into the cleanup spot, where his power may get more runners on base and more RBIs.

That meant the Brewers turned to shortstop Jean Segura as a leadoff batter for the first time Thursday and again on Friday. With an on-base percentage of just .292 entering Friday, that’s a big drop-off from either Aoki or Gomez.

Manager Ron Roenicke said he plans to put Gomez back at leadoff once Braun returns.

But Segura has done well. He went 3-for-5 Thursday and again flashed leadoff hitter tendencies Friday, singling in the first inning, stealing second, advancing to third on the catcher’s throwing error and scoring on a sacrifice fly.

Segura finished Friday 2-for-4 with a steal and two runs scored. His two-game totals at leadoff: 5-for-9 with four runs scored and two steals.

If Segura keeps that up, perhaps Roenicke can keep Gomez in the middle of the lineup with Braun and hot-hitting catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 4-3, 2.18 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner, 0-2, 6.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta starts Saturday against the Marlins. He went 11-15 with a 4.37 ERA last season as a rookie. He has a hard sinker, and, at 6 feet 1 and 245 pounds, the Brewers expect their big man to be a workhorse in the rotation. So far, that has happened in his sophomore season as he is off to a 4-3 start with a brilliant 2.18 ERA.

--RHP Marco Estrada got a win over the Marlins on Friday, but he was far from dominant. Estrada (4-2) went 6 2/3 innings and allowed five runs. Of the six hits he gave up, four were homers.

--3B Mark Reynolds hit a pair of two-run homers Friday against the Marlins. It was the 20th multi-homer game of his career.

--SS Jean Segura, in just his second game as a leadoff batter, went 2-for-4 with a steal and two runs scored Friday against the Marlins. He went 3-for-5 on Thursday in his debut at leadoff. His two-game totals at leadoff: 5-for-9 with four runs scored and two steals.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson was called up from Triple-A Nashville after Friday’s game. He will start Sunday in place of Yovani Gallardo, who has a left leg injury. Nelson, 24, made his big-league debut last season, compiling a 0.90 ERA in 10 innings. Nelson is 5-1 with 1.71 ERA in nine starts for Nashville this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a sexy feeling. The manager (Ron Roenicke) knows that I don’t complain. But in the future, that’s my goal: I want to hit third or fourth.” -- CF Carlos Gomez, who had three doubles Friday in a 9-5 win over Miami.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (lower-back tightness) did not play May 22 but returned to the lineup May 23.

--RF Ryan Braun (right oblique strain) left the May 22 game and sat out May 23.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo (sore left ankle) left his May 20 start and will miss his May 25 start.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He lightly jogged in the outfield May 19. As of May 22, he did not have a timetable for his return.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Huntsville on May 23 -- one of two or three rehab appearances he is expected to make before coming off the DL.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Jeff Bianchi

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer