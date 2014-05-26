Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Rookie right-hander Jimmy Nelson’s excellent first start of the season for Milwaukee on Sunday could be just the start of what the Brewers hope is a steady stream of top pitching prospects coming up to the big leagues.

Nelson, 24, is a hard thrower with a bulldog mentality. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder did well against the Marlins on Sunday, holding them scoreless through 5 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and three walks. He flashed a fastball in the range of 94-96 mph and a sharp slider.

But Nelson is hardly alone in terms of pitching depth in the Brewers’ minor league system.

Johnny Hellweg, 25, who made his big-league debut last season, is at Triple-A. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound right-hander has a heavy, mid-90s sinker that consistently produces ground balls and frustrates hitters.

Hellweg needs to command his pitches better, however. He had 26 walks and eight hit-by-pitches in 31 innings with the Brewers last season, and he has been wild throughout his seven-year minor league run -- 330 walks in 477 innings. His career minor league ERA of 3.53 would be much better with more command.

Another promising arm is 5-foot-10, 205-pound right-hander David Goforth, 25, who was switched to closer last season in Double-A. He has a mid-90s fastball and a cutter that makes hitters uncomfortable as evidenced by his 11 saves so far this season in Double-A.

Taylor Jungmann, the Brewers’ top draft pick in 2011, was promoted to Triple-A last week. Jungmann, 24, is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound right-hander from the University of Texas who was 4-4 with a 2.77 ERA at Double-A this season, prompting his promotion.

Left-hander Jed Bradley, who was drafted in the first round in 2011 after Jungmann, turns 24 next month. A former Georgia Tech standout, Bradley is on slower track. He is at Class A Brevard County for the third straight year, but he finally seems to be making progress, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.67 ERA. He could be promoted to Double A soon.

There are other younger pitchers to watch as well. But the Brewers, who have had trouble attracting quality free-agent pitchers, are -- apparently -- starting to grow their own in a successful way.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 4-2, 4.21 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 6-1, 2.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse will make his 11th start of the season when he faces the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Monday. He already made nine quality starts, including eight in a row. Opponents are batting just .230 against him, and the Brewers are 8-2 when he starts. In his career against the Orioles, Lohse is 3-1 with a 3.69 ERA.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson was impressive in his first start of the season for the Brewers, which came Sunday against the Marlins. Nelson, who turns 25 on June 5, was named the top prospect in the Brewers’ organization for 2014 by Baseball America, and he has the credentials to back that up. He had a 0.90 ERA in 10 innings with the Brewers last season and went 5-1 with a 1.71 ERA at Triple-A this season. Then, on Sunday, he held the Marlins to five hits, three walks and no runs in 5 2/3 innings.

--CF Carlos Gomez has had an interesting weekend in Miami. On Friday, he batted clean-up instead of his customary lead-off spot and belted a career-high three doubles. On Saturday, Gomez made a bone-headed baserunning mistake -- getting thrown out at third for the final out of an inning -- that cost his team at least one run in a 2-1 loss. On Sunday, he ended up on a good note, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI.

--RF Ryan Braun, who missed Friday’s game due an oblique strain and has since returned with a new role in the batting order -- second instead of third -- went four for five with a triple, double and two singles on Sunday against the Marlins. He was a homer shy of becoming the eight Brewers player ever to hit for the cycle. His four hits were also a season high.

--C Martin Maldonado, after Sunday’s win over the Marlins, is now 9-1 as the Brewers’ starter this season. Starting catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who is having a great offensive season, is only 21-20 when he starts. In addition, Brewers pitchers have a 3.40 ERA when Lucroy is at catcher and a 3.08 ERA when Maldonado is behind the plate.

--INF Jeff Bianchi was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville. Bianchi has the right to refuse the assignment but said and it is unclear as of Sunday night if he would, in fact, accept the assignment and stay in the Brewers organization.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was good to see. We had a lot of hitters going with the pitch. Offensively, we did a real nice job.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke after a 7-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (lower-back tightness) did not play May 22 but returned to the lineup May 23.

--RF Ryan Braun (right oblique strain) left the May 22 game and sat out May 23.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo (sore left ankle) left his May 20 start and missed his May 25 start but is expected to start May 28.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He lightly jogged in the outfield May 19. As of May 22, he did not have a timetable for his return.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Huntsville on May 23 -- one of two or three rehab appearances he is expected to make before coming off the DL.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer