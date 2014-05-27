Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Right-hander Jim Henderson’s first minor league rehab appearance went well, but the Brewers’ former closer is back in Milwaukee for the time being after experiencing soreness in his right shoulder.

Henderson was 2-1 with a 7.15 ERA in 14 appearances when he went on the disabled list on May 2 with inflammation in the shoulder.

After throwing two successful bullpen sessions last week, Henderson reported to Double-A Huntsville, where he threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts but felt discomfort afterward.

“It’s just frustrating,” Henderson said Monday. “I’ve still got my head up and hopefully I’ll be back for this season at some point.”

Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Henderson would be evaluated by the medical staff before deciding on his next step.

“We were hoping for two or three outings and he’d be back with us,” Roenicke said. “That’s not the case.”

Henderson went 5-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 28 saves for Milwaukee last season but lost his job as closer on Opening Day in favor of right-hander Francisco Rodriguez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-4, 4.92 ERA) vs Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 5-2, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez blew his second save of the season, giving up two runs on three hits, including a solo home run, and a walk in the ninth inning Monday against Baltimore. Rodriguez, the league leader with 17 saves this season, was pitching in his first save situation since May 16.

--OF Khris Davis had a career-high four hits -- including a double and a home run -- and reached base in each of his five plate appearances Monday. Davis has 11 hits in his last 27 at-bats and has recorded at least one hit in six of his last seven games.

--INF Irving Falu joined the Brewers Monday after his contract was selected from Triple-A Nashville. He was batting .288 with a .349 OBP in 38 games with the Sounds after impressing the Brewers’ coaching staff with a strong spring training.

--INF Jeff Bianchi accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Nashville Monday and will report to the Sounds Wednesday when they host Colorado Springs. Bianchi hit .145 with 16 strikeouts in 21 games this season for Milwaukee.

-- RHP Jimmy Nelson was optioned to Triple-A Nashville after an impressive first start of the season for the Brewers Sunday against the Marlins, when he held Miami to no runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a tough day all around. The bullpen didn’t throw as well as they had been -- which is going to happen -- but we had plenty of chances offensively to get guys in. It was just a ball game that nothing went right.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo (sore left ankle) left his May 20 start and missed his May 25 start. He is expected to start May 28.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. He rejoined the team May 26 after experiencing discomfort after pitching a perfect inning at Double-A Huntsville and was pulled off his minor league rehab assignment.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He lightly jogged in the outfield May 19. He became eligible to come off the disabled list May 26. The team is hoping he’ll go on a minor league rehab assignment, but should he exercise his right to decline, will participate in simulated games at Miller Park before returning to action.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14. He was sent on a Triple-A rehab assignment May 22.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

