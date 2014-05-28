Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Third baseman Aramis Ramirez took infield practice Tuesday and will do so again Wednesday as he gets closer to coming off the 15-day disabled list.

Ramirez has been sidelined since May 13 with strained left hamstring. He was eligible to return Monday but the Brewers would like him to go on a minor league rehab assignment before he’s reactivated.

Should he exercise his right under the CBA to decline the assignment, he will likely participate in a simulated game at Miller Park sometime this week.

“He’s really coming along well,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “He hasn’t had any setbacks. His BP is going really well. The last thing is getting his stride out a little longer and feeling like he can be in a game and extend when he needs to. We’ll see. I don’t know how long that’s going to take.”

Injuries to Ramirez and, earlier, right fielder Ryan Braun, forced Roenicke to make some changes to his lineup.

Braun returned to action a week ago but moved up one spot to No. 2 last Sunday. Center fielder Carlos Gomez was moved from the top of the order into Ramirez’s cleanup slot while shortstop Jean Segura was installed as Milwaukee’s leadoff hitter.

So far, the juggling has paid off.

Gomez was already producing atop the order but is 10-for-21 (.476) with six RBIs since dropping down in the order. Segura led off in the last five games and has gone 11-for-28 since and is 4-for-6 with four runs scored in the first inning of those games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-3, 3.51 ERA) vs. Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 3-4, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo is scheduled to start Wednesday night when the Brewers wrap up a three-game interleague series with Baltimore at Miller Park. Gallardo missed his last scheduled start -- Sunday at Miami -- after spraining his ankle last Tuesday at Atlanta. Gallardo appeared as a pinch-hitter Monday night and hit a walk-off double in the 10th inning, giving the Brewers a 7-6 victory.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang will throw a simulated game Wednesday as the Brewers look for ways to keep the 21-year-old Rule V pick fresh. Wang struggled in his limited opportunities this season, allowing 15 earned runs in 7 2/3 innings of work. The Brewers must keep Wang on the roster all season or offer him back to Pittsburgh for $25,000.

--SS Jean Segura hit in the leadoff spot for the sixth consecutive game and went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Since moving to the top of the order, Segura is batting .393 (11-for-28) with seven runs scored and is 4-for-6 with four runs scored when batting in the first inning.

--C Jonathan Lucroy went 2-for-5 with a double Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to nine games. During that stretch, Lurcoy is batting .459 with six RBIs. He leads the team with 21 doubles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was huge. A strange way to win it, but it was huge.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, after a 7-6 win over Baltimore on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo (sore left ankle) left his May 20 start and missed his May 25 start. He is expected to start May 28.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. He experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27.

--3B Aramis Ramirez (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He lightly jogged in the outfield May 19. He took ground balls at third base May 27 and is expected to either start a rehab assignment or participate in a simulated game soon after.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny (left shoulder surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made progress with his throwing program in spring training and threw a bullpen session in mid-April. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 14. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on May 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Reynolds

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Elian Herrera

INF Lyle Overbay

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer